Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

Nancy Sarnoff
·6 min read
Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?
Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

Millions are still at risk of losing their homes as a result of the economic crisis fueled by the pandemic.

More than 10 million U.S. homeowners are behind on their mortgage payments and are experiencing "housing insecurity," according to census data. If you're in that group and your debt is piling up, the White House set aside $10 billion in the recent COVID relief package to help Americans pay their housing costs.

Efforts are underway to get that cash to people who need it most, though experts have warned that the rollout may take some time.

How to qualify for the relief

President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House
Andrew Harrer / UPI / Shutterstock

The $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue bill President Joe Biden signed last month — the law that has been doling out stimulus checks of up to $1,400 — also offers nearly $10 billion of direct financial assistance to help homeowners pay not only their mortgages but also taxes, utilities, insurance and homeowners association dues.

“It’s the first time Congress has included mortgage assistance in pandemic relief," says Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. “In the wake of that victory, we are now working with members and state agencies to establish dedicated funds that offer additional solutions as customers exit forbearance."

Homeowners have been able to pause their payments for as long as 18 months through the government’s mortgage forbearance program.

"As that window closes, we want families to have the support and flexibility they need to stay in their homes and succeed long-term," Broeksmit said last week at his trade group's spring conference.

The $10 billion in cash, formally called the Homeowners Assistance Fund, will be distributed to states based on a formula that takes into account numbers of unemployed residents as well as data on late mortgage payments and foreclosures, says the National Council of State Housing Agencies.

You’re eligible for relief if you own your home and have a loan with a principal balance at or below the conforming loan limits set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored mortgage giants that buy or guarantee most U.S. home loans. The 2021 loan limit in most parts of the U.S. is $548,250.

Getting the money may take time

The money will be funneled to borrowers through state housing agencies.

At least 60% of the state grants must go to homeowners with incomes that don't exceed either the local median income or the national median income, whichever is higher.

Russell Graves, executive director of the National Foundation for Debt Management, a multistate housing counseling agency, says he doesn’t expect the funds to be made available until early 2022.

"There are so many other things going through these agencies: rental assistance, different kinds of pandemic assistance," Graves says. "Frankly, we have never put so much money toward housing in history. The numbers are staggering."

During the wait, forbearance will be key

Portrait of serious middle aged woman holding mobile phone and looking aside
Tatiana Foxy / Shutterstock

Graves recommends that homeowners in need call their lenders or servicers — the companies that manage loans and send out statements — to discuss options, including beginning or extending forbearance.

Forbearance allows you to postpone your mortgage payments without getting slammed with late fees or taking a hit to your credit score. (Haven't seen your score in a while? It's easy now to check your credit score for free.)

Those with federally backed loans — some 70% of the U.S. mortgage population — have been able to apply for forbearance in the pandemic. The deferred payments are typically tacked onto the end of the mortgage term. The enrollment window for forbearance was recently extended and now ends June 30.

If you're in the remaining 30%, you don’t have the same flexibility, Graves says. He suggests calling a housing counseling agency approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Congress has provided $100 million so those agencies can assist homeowners.

Refinancing may be your friend

Mortgage House Loan Website Login Graphic Concept
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Another possible remedy for overwhelming housing expenses is to refinance your mortgage, if you haven't already done that.

Mortgage rates recently fell below 3% for the first time in months. The mortgage technology and data provider Black Knight said last week that over 13 million homeowners were still in a good position to refinance — and cut their mortgage payments by an average $283 a month.

The company says the best refi candidates hold 30-year mortgages, have at least 20% equity in their homes, and are current on their payments. They also should have a credit score of 720 or better and be able to shave at least three-quarters of a point (0.75) off their mortgage rate by refinancing.

But you'd need to determine whether you're likely to stay in the home long enough for the savings to more than pay off the new loan's closing costs, which typically run anywhere from 2% to 5% of your loan amount.

If that math doesn’t work, forbearance and Homeowners Assistance Fund money may provide the relief you need.

Hopes for a smooth mortgage aid process

Money ( Home Savings ) Stock Photo High Quality
ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock

Graves says the closest example to the new mortgage aid program was an Obama-era plan created in response to the Great Recession. The "Hardest Hit Fund" was designed to assist the states hit hardest by the subprime lending crisis.

At that time, federal government also distributed the funds through each state’s housing agency. But there were challenges.

"It was done by the states in fits and starts. There were a lot of states that got a very slow start and tripped over themselves because this was new," Graves says.

He hopes the rollout will be smoother this time: "Since this is similar, there should be some institutional knowledge in each of these state housing finance agencies so they can take their original programs and tweak them to match the current environment."

What if you need help immediately?

Worried couple sitting at the table with empty wallets
B-D-S Piotr Marcinski / Shutterstock

If your housing expenses are piling up and squeezing your budget, there are a few ways you can give yourself some financial breathing room right now, long before any aid comes your way.

If you’ve been using credit cards for most of your purchases during the pandemic and are watching the interest charges escalate, you could replace those pricey balances with a single debt consolidation loan at a lower interest rate.

Or try reducing your homeowners insurance premiums by shopping around for a better deal when your policy comes up for renewal. The same comparison shopping approach works well for getting a better price on car insurance.

You also could make a little extra money through a method that's fairly effortless: A popular app helps you earn returns in the record-shattering stock market merely by investing your "spare change."

Recommended Stories

  • IRS says to do this one thing to get the biggest possible tax refund

    In a normal year, one in which the country wasn't dealing with the catastrophic public health and financial impacts of a global pandemic, tax season would already be winding down. We're now a week past the normal April 15 federal tax filing deadline, which this year has been extended until May 17. This means there's a pretty good chance that some of you still haven't finished your federal tax return as part of the extended filing season this year -- and if that does include you, you're going to want to check out some of the tips below that come straight from the IRS, which has just revealed some of the things you can do to make sure to get any refund that you're owed in a timely manner. The main things that delay taxpayers from getting refunds are the kinds of typos and other simple mistakes on the form that you can probably imagine are pretty commonplace. Let's run through a few that the IRS has just reminded everyone to watch out for, starting with how you file. File electronically "Filing electronically, whether through IRS Free File or other e-file service providers, is a great way to cut the chances for many tax return mistakes and maximize deductions to reduce tax owed at the same time," the IRS explains in its announcement. "The tax software automatically applies the latest tax laws, checks for available credits or deductions, does the calculations, and asks taxpayers for all required information." Indeed, this is probably the best move you can make if you're looking to cut down on the chance for errors and to maximize how quickly you get a refund back to you. Double-check the details These should go without saying, but according to the IRS you'd be surprised how many people mess this next part up and thus hurt their chances for a quick, full refund. Gather all your income documents before prepping your tax return, and make sure you report all the income you made over the past year. Also, per the IRS: "Enter each Social Security number (SSN) and individual's name on a tax return exactly as printed on the Social Security card. Persons generally must list on their individual income tax return the SSN of any person they claim as a dependent. If a dependent or spouse does not have and is not eligible to get a SSN, list the Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a SSN." A couple of other important points: Don't forget to sign and date your return. And there's also a virtual currency question that you'll need to answer this year, for those of you who have gotten deep into crypto, Bitcoin, and the like. According to the IRS: "The 2020 Form 1040 asks whether at any time during 2020, a person received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any virtual currency. If a taxpayer's only transactions involving virtual currency during 2020 were purchases of virtual currency, they are not required to answer 'yes' to the question."

  • Not rich? Good news: You’re probably getting a tax cut.

    President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil another tranche of tax increase proposals, including hiking the top marginal income tax rate and upping levies on capital gains.

  • It Looks Like COVID Vaccines Will Be Mandatory At Many Colleges

    Harvard Law professor Glenn Cohen noted that there’s no legal reason that prevents colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccines—full FDA approval or not.

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

    The lessons of the 2008 housing crisis are a living memory, and the effects of the recession of that era still are being felt. Although today's housing market is largely hot, experts are bracing for a...

  • Homeowners’ new safety net leaves many at risk

    As the federal government hastily stitches together a new safety net for struggling homeowners, housing advocates fear the relief may come too late for some of those hardest hit by the pandemic. States face a deadline of this Sunday, April 25, to request a piece of the nearly $10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund created as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, meanwhile, is looking to add new protections for mortgage borrowers through a controversial proposal that includes a pause on foreclosure initiations until 2022.

  • Biden faces health industry fight over new ‘surprise’ billing ban

    There's a lobbying war over how HHS implements new protections shielding patients from large, unexpected medical bills.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    Here's a look at 50 cities where things are looking bleak.

  • Letters to the Editor: A wealth tax only for billionaires? You might have to pay too

    Proponents of a wealth tax point to billionaires like Elon Musk, but in reality people who may be wealthy only because they live in Los Angeles could pay more.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony, John Wall Sink Millions into Cannabis Brand – Are Marijuana Stocks a Good Buy?

    If you're looking to put your money into an industry that is "high"-growth in more ways than one, cannabis might be the ticket. With more states legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, a growing...

  • Coinbase Hits Historic Low as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $50,000

    Coinbase stock has suffered through an entire week of losses and now, the crypto exchange has slid to a new record low. The record price comes less than two weeks after its first day of trading.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a 3rd Consecutive Week and Return to sub-3% Levels

    Mortgage rates fell once more to support a pickup in demand. Rising house prices amidst a shortage of housing supply remains an issue, however.

  • I visited Downtown Disney a week before Disneyland's reopening and It felt like the safest place I've been since the start of the pandemic

    Downtown Disney felt fortified against COVID-19 with all of its health protocols. I'm now convinced the theme park might be able to reopen safely.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Djokovic hopes COVID-19 vaccine will not become compulsory for players

    The ATP earlier this month issued new guidelines saying players who have been vaccinated would not be considered a close contact of anybody testing positive. Both the ATP and the women's WTA recommended players accept vaccine shots when available. Djokovic said there were "a lot of options in terms of vaccines" but still a lack of clarity on whether they would be compulsory.

  • Irresistibly cheap flights to hot destinations like Japan are prompting Americans to gamble with travel restrictions

    United and American are selling flights to Japan for under $200 and Europe for under $300. The question remains, however: Will Americans be let in?

  • I Crave These 10-Minute-Prep Chicken Enchiladas More Than Takeout

    Must love green chiles.

  • Doug McDermott with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons

    Doug McDermott (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/24/2021