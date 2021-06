Yahoo News Video

During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the seven-day daily average death rate due to the coronavirus was 286. Walensky said that was the first time the daily death rate was below 300 since March 27, 2020. Walensky credited vaccines with decline in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases, and urged all eligible Americans to get vaccinated.