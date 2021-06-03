  • Oops!
Biden is signing onto Trump's trillion-dollar plans for new nuclear weapons

Mark Perry, Responsible Statecraft
7 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden in an electric Ford F-150 lightning at the Ford Dearborn Development Center in Michigan, May 18, 2021. Nicholas Kamm/Associated Press

  • President Joe Biden's first defense budget, totalling $752.9 billion, continues a Trump effort to "modernize" US nuclear forces.

  • That modernization could cost upward of $1.5 trillion over 15 years, and Biden's plan will only add to simmering debate about whether the US needs those nukes.

For those anticipating a significant shift in national priorities in the wake of the huge increase in defense expenditures during the last administration - to the tune of some $100 billion over four years - President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2022 national defense budget is a major disappointment.

On Friday, the Biden administration submitted its fiscal year 2022 budget request - with a whopping $752.9 billion set aside for national defense, $715 billion of which is designated for the Pentagon. The proposed funding actually increases defense expenditures by some $11 billion from the Trump years.

Congressman Mark Pocan and Congresswoman Barbara Lee called the Biden defense budget "a failure that doesn't reflect this country's actual needs." The joint Pocan-Lee statement, released last Friday, slammed Biden's proposal, pointing out that "the defense spending increase" by itself is "1.5 times larger than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's entire $8.7 billion budget."

Defense hawks, on the other hand, were as outspoken in their criticism, arguing that the Biden defense budget does not account for inflation, which means that, to keep pace, Pentagon spending should be ramped up to the tune of 3% to 5% annually.

"President Biden's defense budget request is wholly inadequate - it's nowhere near enough to give our service members the resources, equipment and training they need," Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jim Inhofe (R-Okla), and his House counterpart, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala), said in a statement. "It's disingenuous to call this request an increase because it doesn't even keep up with inflation - it's a cut."

Air Force Vandenberg Minuteman ICBM test
An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launches during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, February 5, 2020. US Air Force/Senior Airman Clayton Wear

The opposing positions are likely to be a source of contention in the weeks ahead, as Congress hammers out the details of who gets what.

Most disappointing for progressives is the Biden administration's apparent endorsement of the Trump administration's decision to spend big in "modernizing" America's nuclear forces - a decision that could cost the nation upwards of $1.5 trillion over the next 15 years and as much as $634 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Congressional progressives describe the amount as a wholly unnecessary and extravagant expenditure. As an example, the Biden budget reflects a White House decision to double the amount the nation will spend on developing and deploying the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent to a proposed $2.6 billion from $1.4 billion.

The monies do not include upgrades to launch facility locations and nuclear laboratories, which would cost tens of billions more. The GBSD is intended to replace the 50-year-old Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - the ICBM.

While the $2.6 billion figure might seem modest compared to the bulk of defense expenditures, the GBSD serves as a template for the nuclear modernization program (accounting for $27.7 billion in the Biden budget), while committing the United States to maintaining the nuclear triad - the three-legged mix of missile-launched, submarine-launched and bomber-launched nuclear weapons.

In total, an upgrade of the Minuteman III could cost upwards of $264 billion over the period of its development and deployment. Then, too, in addition to the funding for the increasingly controversial GBSD, the Biden defense budget includes expenditures for a new Columbia-class submarine, further development and deployment of the B-21 bomber, and a long-range standoff weapon.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base ICBM missile silo Wyoming
An airman gives a tour of ICBM training facilities on F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, July 22, 2012. US Air Force/R.J. Oriez

In the weeks preceding then ew budget's release, Congressional progressives and their allies among anti-nuke NGOs had been gearing up for a fight over nuclear modernization, arguing that land-based nuclear missiles pose the most destabilizing part of the US arsenal - and that part of the triad that is most susceptible to an accidental launch.

These advocates argue that spending for the GBSD is unnecessary since the Minuteman III can be regularly upgraded over the next 10 years without adopting the budget-busting numbers proposed by the Trump administration.

That thinking is in line with a series of options detailed in an intriguing study by the Congressional Budget Office that would cut back the number of delivery systems and nuclear warheads over a period of 10 years - saving tens of billions of dollars - but without any erosion in nuclear deterrence.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of those likely to lead the charge against the nuclear modernization program, particularly given her focus on it during the Senate's February confirmation hearings for Dr. Kathleen Hicks to be deputy secretary of defense.

"I know that you believe in a safe, and secure, and reliable nuclear deterrent, but we're going to spend $44.5 billion on nuclear weapons this year, which is more than the entire budget for the State Department and foreign operations accounts," Warren said to Hicks back in February. "Will you commit that your review will not simply be a rubber stamp of our current nuclear strategy, but that you really will examine and re-question the core assumptions that underpin it?"

Hicks assured Warren that she would. "Absolutely, senator," she responded.

Now, in the wake of President Biden's seeming endorsement of a large portion of the previous administration's nuclear modernization program, that reassurance is very much in doubt, despite Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's public testimony last week before a Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that the Biden team will be conducting its own review in the months ahead.

icbm missile silo
A missile silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, July 17, 2007. Kacper Pempel/Reuters

In all of this, there is a sense that both the White House and Pentagon are attempting to downplay just how similar the Biden administration's defense budget is to the most recent defense budget proposed by Donald Trump.

The strategy included a last-minute postponement of the budget's release until late in the day on the Friday before Memorial Day ("not an accident," as one senior Pentagon civilian told Responsible Statecraft).

It was a purposeful soft-pedaling of the dollar amount for defense in comparison with other administration priorities and heavy-handed public statements that emphasized Biden's commitment to "innovation," "advanced capability enablers," and "cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies" (like microelectronics, artificial intelligence, hypersonics, machine learning, 5G networking).

It was a purposeful, if transparent, sleight-of-hand, as if the Biden team wasn't actually committed to buying weapons, but rather to a "visionary" and "forward-leaning posture," as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described it.

Few, it seems, were fooled: "At a time when the greatest challenges to human lives and livelihoods stem from threats like pandemics and climate change, sustaining Pentagon spending at over three quarters of a trillion dollars a year is both bad budgeting and bad security policy," the Center for International Policy's William Hartung said.

Hartung's criticism will be echoed in the weeks ahead, as the Biden defense budget becomes an increasing focus for a badly divided Congress.

While there's much for both the left and the right to attack, the Biden administration's seeming unwillingness to take on the nuclear weapons lobby will likely mark the most contentious issue for both sides. It will be round one of a Congressional donnybrook over whether the United States is protected by buying, building and fielding more nuclear weapons - or placed at increasing risk.

