Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

89
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·4 min read

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.

Biden had until late Friday to sign the bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The Democratic-controlled House passed the bill 225-201, mostly along party lines, just before Christmas. The House vote came a day after the Senate, also led by Democrats, voted 68-29 to pass the bill with significantly more Republican support.

Biden had said passage was proof that Republicans and Democrats can work together.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader who hopes to become speaker when a new session Congress opens on Jan. 3, argued during floor debate that the bill spends too much and does too little to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico.

“This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body,” McCarthy said of the legislation.

McCarthy is appealing for support from staunch conservatives in the GOP caucus, who have largely blasted the bill for its size and scope. Republicans will have a narrow House majority come Jan. 3 and several conservative members have vowed not to vote for McCarthy to become speaker.

The funding bill includes a roughly 6% increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10%, to $858 billion.

Passage was achieved hours before financing for federal agencies was set to expire. Lawmakers had approved two short-term spending measures to keep the government operating, and a third, funding the government through Dec. 30, passed last Friday. Biden signed it to ensure services would continue until Congress sent him the full-year measure, called an omnibus bill.

The massive bill, which topped out at more than 4,000 pages, wraps together 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from natural disasters. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill considered by that session of Congress.

Lawmakers provided roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies, more than even Biden had requested, an acknowledgment that future rounds of funding are not guaranteed when Republicans take control of the House next week following the party's gains in the midterm elections.

Though support for Ukraine aid has largely been bipartisan, some House Republicans have opposed the spending and argued that the money would be better spent on priorities in the United States.

McCarthy has warned that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine in the future.

The bill also includes about $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to help communities across the U.S. as they recover from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Biden signed the bill Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he is spending time with his wife, Jill, and other family members on the island of St. Croix. The Bidens are staying at the home of friends Bill and Connie Neville, the White House said. Bill Neville owns US Viking, maker of ENPS, a news production software system that is sold by The Associated Press.

Also in the bill are scores of policy changes that are largely unrelated to spending, but lawmakers worked furiously behind the scenes to get the added to the bill, which was the final piece of legislation that came out of that session of Congress. Otherwise, lawmakers sponsoring these changes would have had to start from scratch next year in a politically divided Congress in which Republicans will return to the majority in the House and Democrats will continue to control the Senate.

One of the most notable examples was a historic revision to federal election law to prevent a future president or presidential candidate from trying to overturn an election.

The bipartisan overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is a direct response to-then President Donald Trump’s efforts to persuade Republican lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the Trump-inspired insurrection at the Capitol.

Among the spending increases Democrats emphasized: a $500 increase in the maximum size of Pell grants for low-income college students, a $100 million increase in block grants to states for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, a 22% increase in spending on veterans' medical care and $3.7 billion in emergency relief to farmers and ranchers hit by natural disasters.

The bill also provides roughly $15.3 billion for more than 7,200 projects that lawmakers sought for their home states and districts. Under revamped rules for community project funding, also referred to as earmarks, lawmakers must post their requests online and attest they have no financial interest in the projects. Still, many fiscal conservatives criticize the earmarking as leading to unnecessary spending.

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs $1.66 trillion FY 2023 government funding bill

    CHRISTIANSTED, St. Croix (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.66 trillion bill funding the U.S. government for fiscal year 2023, the White House said in a statement. Biden signed the bill, which passed Congress last week, while vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Croix. The legislation includes record military funding, emergency aid to Ukraine, more aid for students with disabilities, additional funding to protect workers' rights and more job-training resources, as well as more affordable housing for families, veterans and those fleeing domestic violence.

  • President Joe Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

    President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government operating through federal budget year-end in September 2023.

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package

    President Biden on Thursday signed the sprawling $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government into next fall, wrapping up a year of several bipartisan legislative accomplishments for the president. The president signed the package in St. Croix, where he is spending the New Year’s holiday with his family. The White House received the bill from Congress…

  • House Republicans express support for Raskin after cancer diagnosis: 'We are all rooting for him'

    A number of House Republicans expressed well-wishes for Rep. Jamie Raskin, after the Democrat announced that he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma a treatable form of cancer.

  • What did the Biden-Harris administration do for Black people in 2022?

    When Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential contest, the then-president-elect intentionally thanked […] The post What did the Biden-Harris administration do for Black people in 2022? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • GOP attacks Dems' probe of Trump's tax returns on eve of their release

    Republicans say the effort has been marred by selective disclosures and politics.

  • Pelosi aide considered setting up 'alternate Chamber' for counting votes on Jan. 6 after seeing Trump supporters in 'combat fatigues' on his way to work

    Jamie Fleet told the January 6 committee that staff planned for several scenarios, including lawmakers themselves trying to disrupt proceedings.

  • Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

    Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China.

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which has won four of its past six games to play its way back into contention after firing its coach and trading its best player, can claim its first NFC South title by closing with victories over Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

  • Another round of storms to hit U.S.

    Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.

  • The Looming GOP Crisis Over Ukraine

    Recently elected Republicans are ready to fire up the base with anger over billions spent to protect allies overseas.

  • Barcelona, Madrid resume Spanish league fight post World Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their fight for the Spanish league title as the competition starts again following a seven-week hiatus for the World Cup. When club play stopped in early November, Barcelona and Madrid were already threatening to make it a two-team race with nine points separating second-place Madrid from Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona has a two-point lead and hosts crosstown rival Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday, a day before defending champion Madrid visits Valladolid.

  • China's vast countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's thinly resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of factory workers return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month from cities where COVID-19 is surging. Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

  • Belarus protests to Ukraine after shooting down stray air defence missile

    Minsk called for Kyiv to carry out a ‘thorough investigation’

  • 2022 was the year the Overconfidence Man fell back to earth

    Elon Musk, the platonic ideal of the peculiar self-aggrandizing, self-parodying personality type that thrived during the Trump years. tops this list.

  • Knicks react to historic loss to Mavericks: ‘We shouldn't have been in that position’

    The Knicks became a part of NBA history when they blew Tuesday night's game to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89

    Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer who wrote the modern standard “Four Strong Winds” as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, died Thursday at age 89. The native of Victoria, British Columbia, died at his ranch in southern Alberta following a series of health complications, his manager, Paul Mascioli, said. Tyson was a part of the influential folk movement in Toronto with his first wife, Sylvia Tyson.

  • Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan.

  • Social Security: What To Know About Collecting as a Divorced Survivor

    Most retirees understand that the surviving spouses of deceased Social Security recipients may be entitled to their own survivor benefits. But many do not know that even divorced spouses of Social...

  • More than $1.6 billion secured for Brent Spence Bridge construction

    The Brent Spence Bridge corridor improvements have finally been granted funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Joe Biden signed in 2021.