Biden signs bill named after Emmett Till making lynching a hate crime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Teaganne Finn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Emmett Till
    Emmett Till
    African-American murder victim

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on Tuesday, making lynching a federal hate crime after more than a century of failed efforts in Congress to pass similar legislation.

The bill is named after Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and shot in the head in 1955 after a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he whistled at her and touched her in a Mississippi store.

The Senate cleared the bill on March 7 by unanimous consent, indicating no opposition, after the House passed it on Feb. 28 in a 422-3 vote. The three votes against the measure came from GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia.

Congress had fallen short on passing anti-lynching bills more than 200 times since 1900.

Image: Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky / AP)
Image: Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Biden said during the bill signing ceremony that the antilynching law was not just about the civil rights struggle from decades ago, citing the 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

"From the bullets in the back of Ahmaud Arbery to countless other acts of violence, countless victims known and unknown, the same racial hatred that drove the mob to hang a noose brought that mob carrying torches out of the fields of Charlottesville just a few years ago," said Biden.

"Racial hate isn’t an old problem — it’s a persistent problem," he added.

The enacted legislation, introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., will make it possible to prosecute a crime as lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, with perpetrators facing up to 30 years in prison.

"For the first time in U.S. history, we are finally make lynching a FEDERAL hate crime. And we are doing it in Emmett Till’s name," Rush said in a tweet Tuesday. "It’s time to right this historic injustice."

A report by the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization providing legal representation to prisoners who have been wrongly convicted, found that nearly 6,500 lynchings took place in the U.S. from 1865 to 1950.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime

    Congress for decades failed to pass anti-lynching legislation through both chambers.

  • Jessica Chastain honors LGBTQ community with Best Actress win

    "I just want you to know that you're unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you," Chastain said after winning Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards.

  • Biden makes lynching a U.S. hate crime, signs Emmett Till law

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the first federal legislation to make lynching a hate crime, addressing a history of racist killings in the United States, after the Senate passed the bill earlier this month. The law is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955. The bill makes it possible to prosecute as a lynching any conspiracy to commit a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the new federal anti-lynching law?

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the first bill that specifies lynching as a federal hate crime. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which Congress passed on March 7, enables the prosecution of crimes as lynchings if they are done during a hate crime in which the victim is injured or slain. The new law carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and fines for anyone conspiring to commit an act of lynching that causes death or injury.

  • U.S. Capitol attack probe may seek interview with Justice Thomas' wife

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol may seek to interview Virginia Thomas, a Republican activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. House of Representatives' Select Committee has conducted hundreds of interviews in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump as lawmakers were poised to certify the 2020 election. The January 6 committee met behind closed doors on Monday night to discuss whether to invite Thomas to testify.

  • Woman steals over $13K from dentist office where she worked, police say

    Memphis Police took a bite out of crime by arresting a dental office employee who allegedly stole over $13,000 from her employer.

  • Harris: ‘Lynching is not a relic of the past’

    After President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, a law that makes lynching a federal hate crime, Vice President Kamala Harris commented, “Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators to account.”

  • Magic Likely Beefed With Teammates, But Not The Way 'Winning Time' Shows It

    After Magic Johnson's scuffle with Ron Boone in Episode 4 of 'Winning Time', you might be wondering what happened in the Lakers' locker room.

  • Matt LaFleur: A lot of the trade was driven by Davante Adams

    The Packers wanted to keep Davante Adams, but Adams didn’t want to stay. He instead expressed a preference to reunite with former college teammate Derek Carr with the Raiders, who made Adams the league’s highest-paid receiver. So the Packers, who had used the franchise tag on him, honored his wishes. “That was just one of [more]

  • Explainer-Why are Shanghai's COVID infections nearly all asymptomatic?

    Epidemiologists examining the biggest Chinese outbreak of COVID-19 in two years are trying to ascertain why the proportion of asymptomatic cases is so high, and what it could mean for China's future containment strategy. The number of new confirmed community transmitted cases in the major financial hub of Shanghai reached 4,477 on Tuesday, a record high, but only 2.1% showed symptoms. The share of symptomatic cases over the previous seven days was around 1.6%.

  • Former Yale administrator stole $40 million, pretending to buy computer equipment for the university. Instead, she bought a fleet of luxury cars, and four houses

    Jamie Petrone estimated that 90% of all computer equipment orders she made for Yale’s medical school over eight years were bogus.

  • A Ukrainian woman recounts being raped by Russian soldiers who killed her husband: 'Shall we kill her or keep her alive?'

    "They both raped me one after the other," the woman told The Times. "They didn't care that my son was in the boiler room crying."

  • ‘Liberal Terminator’ Says His Disgusting Rants Are Protected Free Speech. Judge Says Hell No.

    CBS8 San DiegoA California judge didn’t buy a San Diego man’s argument that his violent online tirades against people of color are protected under the First Amendment.And now, Timothy Caruthers won’t be eligible to purchase or own a handgun for at least two years, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Richard Whitney ruled last week.“The Court concludes the purchase of a semi-automatic handgun, combined with the evidence of very egregious racial threats, advocacy of violence towards minority gro

  • Ginni Thomas texts leave GOP lawmakers scrambling

    Ginni Thomas's text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol have sparked questions over the extent of her activism within the GOP. It's also left Republican lawmakers grappling with how to respond to Thomas and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.Thomas sent a total of 21 text messages to Meadows, then the president's chief of staff, urging him to find a way to...

  • Iconic Tattoos on Dismembered Body Parts Help Cops Crack Porn Star Murder

    InstagramWhen investigators found 15 thawing body parts of a young woman in black garbage bags in a steep ditch in northern Italy last Sunday, they were unclear exactly where to start the identification process. It was clear she had been dead for months, but no immediate missing-persons search turned up any likely identities.Though her body parts had been frozen—and reasonably well preserved—her face had been burned, making it impossible to identify her easily, police say. But seven of her 11 di

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting.

  • New Audio Shows Florida Officer Threatened Black Man Before Choking Cop Who Intervened

    Audio released last week reveals that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease got increasingly aggressive with a suspect before attacking a junior colleague.

  • Search for 1-year-old ends when Florida cops drain septic tank. ‘Worst possible case’

    Authorities were about to drain the septic tank when they noticed an opening covered with rotting plywood.

  • Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says

    Two young cousins from Missouri were livestreaming when one fatally shot the other before killing herself, police and a relative of the victims said.

  • Surveillance footage released of woman believed to have left baby for dead in Phoenix restaurant

    Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of a male infant were found at a restaurant in Phoenix on March 27, and surveillance video shows what may have led up to the tragic incident. Investigators released video and photo of the woman they believe is responsible.