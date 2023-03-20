Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information

U.S. President Biden visits California
6
Patricia Zengerle
·1 min read

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19, the White House said.

Biden said he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19. However, he said his administration would keep national security in mind when deciding what to release.

"In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security," Biden said in a statement.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and House of Representatives before being sent to the White House.

Washington has been conducting a highly politicized debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic almost since the first human cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, amid calls from both Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans to push back harder against a rising China.

The debate was refueled last month, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Energy Department had assessed with low confidence that the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

However, there has not been a definitive conclusion from the U.S. Intelligence Community on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs legislation to declassify info on COVID-19 origins

    President Biden on Monday signed legislation to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19 after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress. The House had passed the bill earlier this month, but the White House had been non-committal about whether Biden would sign it into law. “We need to get to the bottom of…

  • Biden will release Covid-19 origin intelligence

    The president signed a declassification bill that had unanimous support in Congress.

  • Manhattan DA's office issues staff-wide warning as Trump calls for protests over hush-money investigation: 'We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York'

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg privately reassured employees that they would be protected from intimidation, Politico reported.

  • Netanyahu softens judicial overhaul but showdown with top court looms

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a softening of his judicial overhaul plan but an unallayed opposition said it would still challenge key legislation in the Supreme Court, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown. The package of reforms sought by Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition have triggered weeks of unprecedented street demonstrations and stirred worries among Western allies who see a threat to the independence of Israel's justice system. After discussing the crisis with U.S. President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said he would postpone most of the bills apart from legislation shaking up Israel's system for selecting judges, which he wants ratified before a parliament recess on April 2.

  • ‘Ted Lasso’ team heads to White House to meet President Joe Biden and raise mental health awareness

    Bill Clinton may have been the Man From Hope, but Joe Biden believes in Believe. He and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Jason Sudeikis and other members of the “Ted Lasso” cast for a photo op to stress “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing,” according to a statement from Apple TV+. […]

  • State Border Guard Service detains Ukrainian men who wanted to flee to Romania

    Ukrainian border guards have detained eight men who were trying to illegally get to Romania from Zakarpattya Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the press service of the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on March 19.

  • At least 15 dead, hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador

    At least 15 dead, hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador

  • 38 Money Secrets Only Divorce Attorneys Know

    Divorce is a stressful life event, but if you know how to prepare for it and what to expect, the whole process will be a lot easier.

  • Russian UAV shot down outside Kyiv amid air raid alert, say local authorities

    Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed a Russian drone in the skies to the north of the capital city of Kyiv during an air raid alert in the afternoon on March 20, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMDA) said on Telegram.

  • Cats and dogs could be passing on superbugs to their owners

    Healthy cats and dogs could be passing on superbugs to their owners, research suggests.

  • Coinbase halts support for Signature Bank's digital payments platform

    The exchange said it was looking for a new technology provider or for more clarity on the outcome of Signet, which allowed real-time crypto-to-fiat currency transactions. Coinbase's users who relied on Signet will not be able to transact outside of traditional banking hours, the exchange said. New York-based Signature was one of two major U.S. banks that collapsed earlier this month, triggering market turmoil on a scale similar to the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

  • UP CLOSE: With Chuck Sams, First Native American to Lead the National Park Service

    Last month, after Charles “Chuck” Sams III participated in a panel discussion at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) executive committee winter session in Washington D.C., he spent twenty minutes taking photos with admirers and well-wishers who were excited to get their picture taken with him. As the first Native American to serve as the director of the National Parks Service, Sam — a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla — was popular among the other Native Americans in the crowd. With 30 years of experience in tribal and state conservation and land management, Sams was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November 2021 to serve as director of the National Park Service.

  • Virginia man wins Powerball with 2 tickets in same drawing

    Ben Baker, of Covington, Virginia, matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number on two tickets to win a total of $300,000 in the March 4 drawing.

  • IndiGo CEO says delayed jet deliveries limiting growth

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Delays in getting airplane deliveries from Airbus due to supply chain disruptions are limiting IndiGo's ability to grow as quickly as it would like in some markets, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said on Monday. With global demand for planes rising, Boeing and Airbus are scrambling to meet the overflowing order book amid supply chain issues. "There's an opportunity in the markets where we would like to serve our customers and we cannot do it yet to the extent we would like to," Elbers told Reuters in an interview, asked about pressure from the shortage of aircraft supply.

  • White House to honor Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 21 others

    The president will award 11 National Humanities Medals and the 12 National Medals of Arts during a ceremony Tuesday.

  • Russian offensives to continue near Avdiyivka and Maryinka, Ukrainian military predicts

    Russian invasion forces will continue their offensives near Avdiyivka and Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, a representative of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said on national television on March 19.

  • Former President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday, calls for protests

    Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to protest after he shared in a social media post that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. "IT’S TIME!!!" Trump wrote. "WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"

  • TikTok hits 150 million U.S. monthly users, up from 100 million in 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020. The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. On Friday, six more U.S. senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds.

  • New Martin Luther King statue unveiled at former segregation site in North Miami Beach

    North Miami Beach unveiled a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue commemorating the civil rights leader.

  • CDs and Cashlike Investments Shine Amid Stock Market Slump

    Demand for CDs is at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, according to dat a from CUSIP Global Services. WSJ markets reporter Hardika Singh joins host Erin Delmore to explain why CDs are considered safe. Photo: Wall Street Journal