Biden signs 'Buy American' executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to boost government buying from U.S. manufacturers. (Jan. 25)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Under the previous administration, the federal government contract awarded directly to foreign companies went up 30%. That is gonna change on our watch. Today I'm taking the first steps in my larger Build Back Better recovery plan that invests in American workers, unions, and businesses up and down the supply chain.

Today I'm creating a Director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget, who will oversee our All of Government Made in America initiative. That starts with stopping federal agencies from waiving buy American requirements with impunity, as has been going on. If an agency wants to issue a waiver to say we're not going to buy an American product as part of this project-- we're going to buy foreign product-- they have to come to the White House and explain it to us.

We're going to require that waivers be publicly posted. That is someone-- [INAUDIBLE] seeking a waiver to build this particular vehicle or facility and is going to buy the following foreign parts. That waiver, the request for it, it's going to be posted. Then we'll work with small American manufacturers and businesses to give them a shot to raise their hand and say, yeah, I can do that here in my shop in my town.

And I'm directing the Office of Management and Budget to review waivers to make sure they are only used in very limited circumstances, for example, when there's an overwhelming national security, humanitarian, or emergency need here in America. This hasn't happened before. It will happen now.

The reason we need to do this is America can't sit on the sidelines in the race for the future. Our competitors aren't waiting. To ensure the future is made in America, we need to win not just the jobs of today, but the jobs and industries of tomorrow.