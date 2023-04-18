Biden signs executive order with 50 directives addressing child care, caregiving costs

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A four-story parking structure collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the building, authorities said. Emergency personnel deploying robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure because of unstable conditions were checking the site for any further casualties, but authorities said they believed everyone who was in the building had been accounted for. "We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a structural collapse," City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.