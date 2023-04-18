Biden signs executive order with 50 directives addressing child care, caregiving costs
President Joe Biden signed an executive order with 50 directives aimed at reeling in rising child care and care giving costs.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, facing congressional resistance to his "care economy" proposals, on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at advancing free preschool and expanding affordable care for children, older Americans and those with disabilities. Biden signed the order, which includes over 50 specific actions, in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by family caregivers, people with disabilities, older adults and early childhood and long-term care workers. The order instructs nearly every federal agency to take actions to increase Americans' access to high-quality childcare and long-term care, and to better support caregivers and workers, even as Biden continues to push for $750 billion in funding for those areas over 10 years included in his 2024 budget proposal to Congress.
