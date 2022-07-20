Biden signs executive order to help Americans, like Brittney Griner, detained abroad
In the wake of the ongoing trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, the U.S. has signed an executive order to punish captors of Americans abroad.
WNBA champion Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court Friday, as the basketball star’s legal team began presenting its case. After several character witnesses spoke in favor of the eight-time All-Star, the defense said it needed more time to prepare, so the trial was adjourned until July 26.
NBA star LeBron James has made a lot of comments about WNBA Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner's incarceration in Russia. Here's what he has said.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. It is unclear if the new order will result in bringing home more Americans jailed in foreign countries, but senior Biden administration officials who previewed the action to reporters said they regard it as an important way to raise the cost of hostage-taking and to punish captors. The executive order is being announced as the administration faces criticism from some families over a perceived lack of creativity and aggressiveness in getting their loved ones home.
