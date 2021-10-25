Biden signs order imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions

President Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said.

  • Biden issuing new order lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules

    U.S. President Joe Biden is issuing an order on Monday imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air effective Nov. 8, the White House said. Biden is also lifting restrictions in place since early 2020 that have barred most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from places like China, India, South Africa, Brazil and much of Europe. The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues.

  • From vaccines to testing: What travelers need to know before the new US travel system on Nov. 8

    The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

  • Facebook recommended QAnon groups to a new user within 2 days of joining the platform, according to a new whistleblower report

    Facebook pushed a new user toward groups for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon within days of her joining the platform, reported documents show.

  • US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

    Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced Monday. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the U.S. There will be tightened restrictions for American and foreign citizens who are not fully vaccinated. The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions that ban non-essential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — and instead focuses on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others.

  • U.S. releases updated vaccination, testing rules for foreign travelers

    Foreign travelers will be allowed entry to the U.S. beginning Nov. 8 if they can provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with a shot authorized by the World Health Organization and a negative test within three days of departure, the White House announced Monday.Why it matters: The updated guidance, which exempts children under the age of 18 from the vaccine requirement, is intended to provide further clarity for airlines and foreign nationals who have been restricted from traveling to the U.S

