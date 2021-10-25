Biden signs order imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions

Reuters Videos
"An ad that gets more engagement is a cheaper ad. We have seen that, over and over again in Facebook's research, it is easier to provoke people to anger, than to empathy and compassion," Haugen said."And so, we are literally subsidizing hate on these platforms."Haugen, a product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, appeared before a parliamentary select committee in Britain that is examining plans to regulate social media companies.