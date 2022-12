ABC News

The Respect for Marriage Act, which will be signed into law on Tuesday by President Joe Biden, is being celebrated as historic by him and lawmakers of both parties. While the law will guarantee federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages, it was passed through Congress essentially as a compromise and as a backstop in case the Supreme Court overruled its prior decisions, which are currently the legal basis for such rights. A constitutional right to same-sex and interracial marriage is currently guaranteed only by Supreme Court precedent.