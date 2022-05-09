Biden signs Ukraine 'lend-lease' bill in rejoinder to Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington sought to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program that helped defeat Nazi Germany to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.

The new legislation is largely symbolic, but comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources of $33 billion or more to fight the war. It all serves as a rejoinder to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has seized on V-E day, the anniversary of Germany's unconditional surrender and Russia's biggest patriotic holiday, to rally his people behind the invasion.

Before signing the bill, Biden said that “Putin’s war” was “once more bringing wanton destruction of Europe," drawing reference to the significance of the day.

Flanked by two Democratic lawmakers and one Republican, Biden signed the bill, which had sailed through the Senate last month with unanimous agreement, not even the need for a formal roll call vote. It passed overwhelmingly in the House, drawing opposition from just 10 Republicans.

“It really matters," Biden said of the bipartisan support for Ukraine. "It matters.”

Despite their differences over Biden’s approach and perceived missteps in confronting Russia, when it comes to Ukraine the members of the House and Senate have held together in a rare bipartisan fashion Other measures, including calls to investigate Putin for war crimes, have also gained widespread support.

“While President Putin and the Russian people celebrated Victory Day today, we’re seeing Russian forces commit war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, as they engage in a brutal war that is causing so much suffering and needless destruction,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said Putin was “perverting” history to attempt to "justify his unprovoked and unjustified war.”

Biden’s latest request for $33 billion more in military and humanitarian aid will pull the U.S. deeper into the conflict, and test the resolve in Congress.

But as the package makes its way through the House and Senate, with votes possible soon, lawmakers are showing no signs of flinching. Countless lawmakers have made weekend excursions to the region to see first-hand the devastation of the war on Ukraine and surrounding countries, as more than 5 million refugees flee the region.

Rather than fight the spending overseas — as had been an increasingly popular viewpoint during the Trump era — some lawmakers in both parties want to boost the amount of U.S. aid being sent to Ukraine.

Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost the Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion, and a House vote was possible as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with lawmakers’ thinking said.

___

AP writers Alan Fram and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs bill to expedite shipments of weapons, supplies to Ukraine

    The United States is bringing back a World War II-era program to bolster Ukraine's war supplies. Sitting at his desk in the Oval Office on Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 into law. The legislation gives Biden the authority to lend or lease defense equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European nations as Russia's aggression in the region continues.

  • Biden signs bill to expedite military aid to Ukraine

    President Biden on Monday signed legislation that will make it easier for the U.S. to send military equipment to Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles the ongoing Russian invasion. Biden signed the bill in the Oval Office at a ceremony with Vice President Harris. The bill, formally known as the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease…

  • Biden Can Barely Say ‘Abortion’—Can He Lead on It?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor 468 days, supporters of Roe v. Wade called on President Joe Biden to say the word “abortion.”Once he finally did, however, some of them almost wished he hadn’t.“Maybe I shouldn’t have asked him to say ‘abortion,’” Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of We Testify, an organization that represents those who have had abortions, told The Daily Beast. “Like, be careful what you wish for.”Speaking on a tarmac hours after t

  • 'Urgent as it gets': Senate bill protecting abortion rights would bar waiting periods, arbitrary clinic regs. What else?

    The Senate vote is a chance to show which side U.S. senators are on and who is for or against protecting the right to choose.

  • 11 people trapped under rubble in Luhansk region will be rescued once area cleared of Russian forces

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY, 2022, 04:57 PM Eleven people stuck in the basement of a private house in Shypylove in the Luhansk region can only be rescued after Russian troops have been cleared out of nearby Bilohorivka, said the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhii Haidai.

  • Joe Biden Approves Historic Program To Arm Ukraine

    Backed by Congress, the president revived the World War II-era lend-lease program to help Ukrainians resist Russia.

  • Sri Lanka PM quits after protesters clash

    STORY: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday (May 9), hours after clashes with pro- and anti-government demonstrators in Colombo. That, he said in a letter, to make way for a unity government to try to find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in history - one which has spurred weeks of unprecedented demonstrations. But (despite some scenes of jubilation), protesters said they also wanted his brother to stand down as president.The day of chaos and violence began with hundreds of ruling party supporters rallying outside the prime minister's official residence before marching to an anti-government protest site outside the presidential office. Pro-government supporters, some armed with iron bars, attacked anti-government demonstrators at the "Gota Go Gama" tent village that sprang up last month and became the focal point of nationwide protests.Police used tear gas rounds and water cannon to break up the confrontation. A curfew was imposed across the country. At least nine people were taken to Colombo's National Hospital for treatment relating to injuries or tear-gas inhalation, a hospital official said, declining to be named.Sri Lanka's economy has been hit hard by the global health crisis, rising oil prices and tax cuts. Long queues for cooking gas in recent days have frequently turned into impromptu protests.Domestic energy companies said they were running low on stocks of liquid petroleum gas mainly used for cooking.The finance minister said last week that the country has as little as $50 million of useable foreign reserves. The government has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

  • Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests

    Sri Lanka's prime minister resigned Monday following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the country's president, step down for dragging the nation into its worst economic crisis in decades. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a move that followed a violent attack by government supporters on the protesters, prompting authorities to deploy armed troops in the capital, Colombo. Four people, including a ruling party lawmaker, died in Monday's violence, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the Associated Press.

  • Biden signs Lend-Lease for Ukraine, Ukrainian forces stopped Russian offense in Luhansk Oblast

    Today, May 9, is the 75th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Russia celebrates "Victory Day" with a small military parade and more lies about the war in Ukraine.

  • The people getting abortions at Planned Parenthood aren’t who you, or lawmakers, think | Opinion

    States all over the country have chipped away at abortion access this legislative season and I’ve seen up close how the new restrictions have hurt our patients at Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida. With the recent leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade may be overturned this summer, protecting abortion access has become more important than ever before.

  • AG Letitia James wants abortion funding for low-income New Yorkers, out-of-state patients

    Attorney General Letitia James announced new legislation to support abortion providers, low-income residents and those coming to NY for procedures.

  • Rich Strike seen champing at lead pony after surprising Kentucky Derby Win

    While some social media users took issue with the outrider’s reaction, others responded that it was a reasonable response to a safety issue.

  • Rivian stock tumbles after Ford reportedly sells shares, Lordstown reports $90 million loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss consumer discretionary stocks, Rivian stock dropping, and Lordstown Motors’ $90 million loss.

  • Pro-military symbols adorn shop windows of western brands in Moscow

    Franchise agreements mean Russian partners continue to sell the merchandise, despite many major multinational retailers saying they would stop or suspend trading in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia has long been a market for luxury goods firms in Moscow and there has been no noticeable change in shopping habits in recent weeks.

  • DeSantis signs bill establishing ‘Victims of Communism Day’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a new law on Monday that requires students to learn about communism, establishing a state holiday called “Victims of Communism Day.” HB 395 will require special instruction on “Victims of Communism Day,” recognized on November 7 of each year. “Today, I established November 7th as Victims of Communism Day…

  • Safecracker with a link to Houdini opens mystery safe for the town of Bristol

    A safecracker trained by descendants of Houdini's locksmith opened a long-locked safe at the former Oliver School. Find out what was inside.

  • Call Trump or Pence? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. As the investigation winds down and the panel plans a series of hearings in June, members of the committee are debating whether to call the two men, whose conflict over whether to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win was at the center of the attack. Trump pressured Pence for days, if not weeks, to use his ceremonial role presiding over the Jan. 6 count to try to block or delay Biden’s certification.

  • Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria's former president seeks APC nomination

    Goodluck Jonathan wants to stand in next year's election for the party that defeated him in 2015.

  • U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

    (Reuters) -U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska. "I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said, according to a report by a Washington Post reporter shared with other media organizations. Biden, who had been traveling in neighboring Slovakia, gave flowers to Zelenska, who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to a U.S. official.

  • Putin Shows No Signs of Escalating War With Ukraine: UCL

    Aglaya Snetkov of University College London says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during Monday's World War II Victory Day military parade in Red Square, Moscow, revealed no signs that he is planning to escalate the war in Ukraine. "I would suggest that this will come down to some sort of diplomatic negotiation," Snetkov said on Bloomberg Television.