Biden signs voting rights order as the battle over franchise intensifies

Joe Biden has signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to vote, as access to the polls emerges as one of the most contentious battlegrounds in US politics.

The US president announced the move on the 56th commemoration of America's “Bloody Sunday” when hundreds of protesters demanding the right to vote were attacked by Alabama state troopers.

Underpinning Mr Biden's order is a simmering conflict over how elections are conducted.

Still smarting over his defeat last November, Donald Trump maintains that the election was "stolen" by the Democrats after voters turned out in record numbers to propel Mr Biden to the White House.

Across the country his allies have moved to tighten the rules, arguing changes are essential for what Republicans describe as election integrity.

At least 250 bills have been introduced in 43 states with new restrictive provisions including tougher voter identity checks, cutting back on early polling days, limiting mail-in voting and making it illegal to give water and snacks to people queuing to vote.

Democrats, who have introduced legislation to make it easier to cast ballots in many states they control, accuse the Republicans of voter suppression.

Unveiling his order, Mr Biden said: “Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted. If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

In reality, the proposals in Mr Biden's executive order are modest. They include an overhaul of the administration's vote.gov website; instructing federal agencies to devise plans to give staff time off to vote or act as non-partisan poll workers; and making it easier to register for the electoral roll.

However, Democrats in the House of Representatives have pushed through a far more ambitious bill. It includes provisions to outlaw the gerrymandering of congressional districts, allow same-day voter registration, keep polling stations open for at least 10 hours a day, allow for at least 15 days of voting in federal elections and curb the culling of electoral rolls.

The campaign to protect voting rights has won the support of some high-profile figures including basketball star LeBron James. He acted as narrator in a 30-second advert which was shown during the televised NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta in Georgia.

Georgia is one of the states where Republicans have introduced legislation to tighten the rules. Opposition to the Democrat bill has been led by former vice-president Mike Pence, who said it would enable millions of people to vote illegally.

Even though the measure has passed the House of Representatives, it is by no means certain it will get through the Senate, which is controlled by the Democrats on the casting vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

As things stand, the Republicans could use the filibuster to block the bill unless 10 break ranks and join the Democrats in voting for it - which is currently considered unlikely.