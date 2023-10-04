Biden: Situation in Congress worries me, but assistance to Ukraine will continue

On Wednesday 4 October, US President Joe Biden commented on the dismissal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, noting that he was worried about further approval of assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Biden said this during a conversation with reporters, reports European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: The President of the United States said that he is concerned about the discord between the Republican Party in Congress, part of which achieved the removal of McCarthy, accusing him of conspiring with the White House to help Ukraine.

Despite this, the US President expressed his confidence that "the majority of the members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, support it (providing the aid to Ukraine – ed.)".

Biden said further support for Ukraine is in the interest of fellow Americans, which he will soon deliver a speech on.

"We can support Ukraine in the next tranche that we need and there’s another means by which we’ll be able to fund funding," the American president said, without specifying what he means.

Last weekend, the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine, and on Tuesday, it voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from the position of Speaker of the House.

Before the vote, the White House expressed confidence that despite the situation with McCarthy's removal from office, Congress will be able to support additional funding for the defence needs of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!