Biden to skip Obama's 60th birthday bash

Katherine Doyle
2 min read
President Joe Biden won't be attending former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard, according to reports.

"While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club," a White House official told reporters. Biden will be in Washington this week before traveling to Rehoboth, Delaware, on Aug. 6.

Biden served as vice president under Obama for two terms.

Hundreds of guests are expected at Obama's celebrity-packed outdoor bash on Wednesday despite heightened concerns over the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The United States is reporting 79,905 new coronavirus cases daily, the highest weekly average since mid-February, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The first family's $12 million oceanfront Massachusetts home will host 475 confirmed guests, along with 200 staff working the event. Pearl Jam is expected to perform, Axios reported. A person familiar with the safety protocols told the outlet that all attendees are asked to be vaccinated and will be COVID-19 tested.

“It's going to be big,” a source told the Hill.

The event comes just days after federal health authorities urged increased caution over the rapid transmission of the new delta variant, urging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas where infections are climbing. Nearly 1,000 cases were traced to gatherings in Provincetown, Massachusetts, over the Fourth of July weekend, many of them among vaccinated people.

On Martha's Vineyard island, health authorities revised their indoor mask guidance last week, including for vaccinated people, due to the virus's continued spread, said the Vineyard Gazette.

A top NIH official has said people need to use “common sense” before hosting large gatherings.

“If you’re talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other,” Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN on Sunday.

“But if there were 100 people, and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people’s vaccination status?” he said. “Then the dynamic changes a little bit. There will be some need for common sense there.”

    With flames licking at their doorsteps, locals in the Turkish resort town of Marmaris have stepped in to take matters into their own hands. Walking up and down the hills ferrying water, the locals are angry that there have not been enough helicopters and planes used to contain the fires burning since Wednesday (July 28)."This cannot be done without aerial support my friend. What can we do?"The Turkish government faced fresh criticism of its handling of the disaster on Monday (August 2).Firefighters have taken control of 125 of the 132 fires, with 16 planes and 51 helicopters tackling them from the air in an operation also involving some 850 firefighting vehicles and more than 5,000 personnel, according to the Forestry Minister.Their work was being hindered though, as temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius paired with strong winds and very low humidity of around 8% - and Marmaris residents like Gulhan, have now found themselves in the line of fire."My friend, whoever is coming must come, for God's sake. For God's sake, this cannot work without a helicopter. What are we supposed to do, fly in the air? You see this, we are here as the entire village, from the locals to others. We didn't run away or anything, so the government must see this and also not run away. It must send some of its planes here."The EU said it had helped mobilize three fire-fighting planes on Sunday (August 1), one from Croatia and two from Spain, after Turkey activated a disaster response scheme to request help from other European countries.President Erdogan's communications director rejected criticism of the government's handling of the situation.He slammed a social media campaign calling for foreign help for Turkey, describing most information about the fires on the platforms as "fake news".