Associated Press

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election secret because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. The unanimous ruling means the public will likely never know much of what Republican Senate President Karen Fann and GOP Sen. Warren Petersen, who heads the judiciary committee, were telling Doug Logan and others involved in the “audit.” Logan heads Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm the Senate hired to oversee the audit of computers and ballot counting machines and recount by hand 2.1 million ballots cast in 2020's election in Maricopa County.