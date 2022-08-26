Biden slams ‘MAGA Republicans,’ saying they are ‘destroying America’

The Recount

PGA golfer Jordan Spieth says it's "impossible" not to think the Saudi-backed LIV series led to changes to the Professional Golfers' Association of America tour. This is what Speith said ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta: “Well, I think it’s certainly, it's impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for, for continuing to want to make sure that that are the players that we have on the PGA tour now stay on the PGA tour.”