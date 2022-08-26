Biden slams ‘MAGA Republicans,’ saying they are ‘destroying America’
At a midterm campaign rally in Maryland on Thursday night, President Biden attacked "MAGA Republicans." "They don’t believe in democracy,” he said, and are “destroying America.”
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents central to Moderna's mRNA technology platform used to develop the COVID vaccine, the company said in a press release Friday. A widely distributed COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, called Comirnaty, infringes on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016, the company alleged, adding that mRNA technology was vital to the development of its COVID vaccine.
Biden’s climate agenda was dead in the water. Then this happened.
Some fault criminal justice reform for increasing rates of violent crime. But homicides in California increased the most in places with hard-line policies.
Experts aren’t sure why it’s happening.
Recent housing data shows the market is under pressure as higher interest rates challenge affordability.
The day after the raid, Trump was angriest about the fact that FBI agents targeted his family, Politico reported.
Biden's Education Department rescinded Trump's memo stating there's no authority for broad-student-loan forgiveness prior to announcing relief.
Movie star Sylvester Stallone has revealed the real reason behind his divorce from his long-term partner Jennifer Flavin. Before the former model filed for divorce, the pair had been married for 25 years and recently celebrated their anniversary in May. When the divorce news made the rounds, the duo were speculated to have split due […]
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision.
PGA golfer Jordan Spieth says it's "impossible" not to think the Saudi-backed LIV series led to changes to the Professional Golfers' Association of America tour. This is what Speith said ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta: “Well, I think it’s certainly, it's impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for, for continuing to want to make sure that that are the players that we have on the PGA tour now stay on the PGA tour.”
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claiming Moscow’s forces have halted offensives in Ukraine to reduce civilian casualties is “almost certainly deliberate misinformation,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence assessment on Twitter on Aug. 26.
"I actually joked with Ed about this," Ruffalo tells EW. "I was like, 'It's like our generation's Hamlet. Everyone's going to get a shot at it.'"
A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a group of friends outside a Texas restaurant on Wednesday shouting "go back to India."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that […]
We split the cost of a private Superliner room on the Coast Starlight train. It was small and all of our meals were included in the ticket price.
Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from husband Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage
In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation
"She walks in the room and she said, 'By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?'" Morris claimed.
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.