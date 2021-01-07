Biden slams pro-Trump mob as 'domestic terrorists'

President-elect Joe Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the U.S. Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet. (Jan. 7)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Yesterday, in my view, one of the darkest days in the history of our nation, an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an assault, literally, on the citadel of liberty, and the United States Capitol, itself, an assault on the rule of law, an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings-- ratifying the will of the people and choosing the leadership of their government.

All of us here grieve the loss of life, grieve the desecration of the people's house. But we-- what we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple.

And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true. We could see it coming. The past four years, we've had a president who's made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done. He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack.