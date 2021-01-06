Biden Slams Pro-Trump Riots in Capitol: ‘It’s Not Protest, It’s Insurrection’

National Review

At least one person was shot by police in the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports, after thousands descended on the hill following a "Stop the Steal" rally in which President Trump again claimed the election was stolen from him.> Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door> > -- Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021> Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN> > -- Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News that he overheard "shots fired" on Capitol Hill police radios, and there are reports of at least one woman being shot in the chest. Trump has tweeted asking his supporters to “remain peaceful. No violence!”> A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE> > -- Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021The Senate chamber has also been breached by protestors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has requested the National Guard, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.> Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT> > -- Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021The massive crowd, numbering tens of thousands, moved on the Capitol — where vice president Mike Pence is overseeing the certification of the Electoral College — after Trump repeatedly urged them to do so, saying he would join them and vowing to “never give up” and “never concede.” Trump, however, left for the White House after delivering his address, and did not join the MAGA crowd.Capitol Hill police moved to evacuate the Cannon House office building after the crowd overwhelmed police and broke through barriers. Flash bangs and tear gas were used on the crowd, with little effect. There are reports of multiple suspicious packages near the Capitol grounds (the New York Times later reported that an “explosive device” was safely detonated at the Republican National Committee). The crowd subsequently broke into the building as both the House and the Senate sessions to certify the election were forced into recess, and Pence was escorted out.Tear gas has been deployed inside the building, and members of Congress have been instructed to put on gas masks and are being evacuated.> Broke down the barriers- storming Congress pic.twitter.com/gCFOgX4PTT> > -- Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) January 6, 2021> Right outside the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/UKNCEqF4P5> > -- Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun > > This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors > > Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC > > The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021While Donald Trump Jr. condemned the actions of the crowd, urging them to not “start acting like the other side,” the president took to Twitter to attack his running mate.> Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021Less than 15 minutes later, Trump urged his supporters to “[s]tay peaceful!” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has announced that, per Trump's orders, the National Guard and federal law enforcement have been called to secure the Capitol.Multiple Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) — one of the instigators in the effort to object to the Electoral College certification — have condemned the clashes with police.> Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.> > Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. > > God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.> > -- Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021> Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. > > This needs to end now. https://t.co/zyrFUFYZm1> > -- Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 6, 2021