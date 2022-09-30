Biden slams Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories, warns Putin against attacking NATO

President Biden said the U.S. will not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions and reaffirmed that NATO nations will defend all territory in the alliance. Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said "Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I want to also speak to Mr. Putin's remarks this morning. You know, America and its allies are not going to - I'm going to emphasize, are not going to be intimidated, are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He's not going to scare us and he doesn't- or intimidate us.

Putin's actions are a sign he's struggling. The sham referenda he carried out and this routine he put on, don't worry, it's not there if you're looking, OK. The sham routine that we put on this morning that's showing the unity and people holding hands together. Well, the United States is never going to recognize this and quite frankly, the world is not going to recognize it either. He can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it. It's as simple as that.

And they're going to stay the course. We're going to continue to provide military equipment so that Ukraine can defend itself and its territory and its freedom, including additional resources that the Congress is going to give me today of 13 billion more dollars to help Ukrainians defend themselves and fight back. And we're fully prepared to defend, I want to say this again, America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO's territory, every single inch. So Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch.