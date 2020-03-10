Biden Snaps at Construction Worker During Heated Gun-Control Argument: ‘You’re Full of Sh**’

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday berated a construction worker in Michigan after the man challenged his stance on gun control.

“You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns,” the man told Biden as the candidate greeted workers building a Fiat-Chrysler assembly plant.

“You’re full of sh**,” Biden responded. A Biden aide tried to end the discussion, but the candidate silenced her in order to continue speaking with the worker. “I support the Second Amendment … from the very beginning. I have a shotgun. I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt,” he said.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020





The two men then argued about whether Biden had said he would try to take away Americans’ guns.

“This is not okay, alright?” the worker said, to which Biden responded, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”

“You’re working for me, man!” the worker responded.

“I’m not working for you,” Biden shot back. “Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”

The exchange took place hours before Biden was scheduled to meet with gun-control organizations in Ohio.

Failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke endorsed Biden before Super Tuesday, and Biden said O’Rourke would lead gun control efforts during his presidency. O’Rourke became infamous among gun-rights advocates after threatening to seize certain firearms from their legal owners.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” O’Rourke said at an early Democratic primary debate.

