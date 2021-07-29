Biden snaps at reporter who questions mask flip-flop

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him about past assurances that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear protective face masks.

“No, I didn’t say that,” Biden began, noting he was referring to people who were fully vaccinated outside of government-designated COVID-19 hot spots.

Biden was also pressed on his less equivocal comments about protective face coverings in May.

"That was true at the time ... What happened was the new variant came along,” he replied. “They didn't get vaccinated ... More people were getting sick."

BIDEN’S VACCINE BLAME GAME

The questions came after Biden finished remarks announcing a new initiative to increase vaccinations among the federal workforce, mandating the shot for most government employees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask-wearing guidance earlier this week to respond to the emerging delta variant and plateauing vaccination rates. Masks are now recommended for the fully vaccinated in some situations.

Congressional Republicans have pressed the CDC to justify the science behind its decision, which critics say could enhance vaccine hesitancy if people do not believe the shots will restore their pre-pandemic lives.

