Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people' with misinfo

President Joe Biden walks past reporters as he heads to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that social media companies are “killing people” by failing to police misinformation on their platforms about COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden’s comments came a day after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared misinformation about the vaccines a threat to public health, and as U.S. officials advised that deaths and serious illness from the virus are almost entirely preventable because of the vaccines.

Biden, asked if he had a message for platforms like Facebook where false or misleading information about the coronavirus vaccines has spread, told reporters, “They’re killing people.”

“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated," he said.

Speaking Thursday, Murthy said misinformation about COVID-19, deemed an “infodemic” by the World Health Organization, was deadly.

“Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” Murthy said during remarks Thursday at the White House. “We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it.”

Given the role the internet plays in spreading health misinformation, Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms must make meaningful changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of false information while increasing access to authoritative, fact-based sources.

Too often, he said, the platforms are built in ways that encourage, not counter, the spread of misinformation.

“We are asking them to step up,” Murthy said. “We can’t wait longer for them to take aggressive action.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Psaki: White House ‘Flagging’ COVID ‘Disinformation’ for Social Media Censors

    Jen Psaki says the federal government has ramped up its disinformation research and tracking and is flagging posts on Facebook.

  • White House wants Facebook to censor posts claiming COVID vaccines cause infertility

    The Biden administration approached Facebook and other social media companies about taking down posts that claimed coronavirus vaccines cause infertility.

  • Joe Biden Lashes Out At Facebook Over Spread Of Vaccine Misinformation: “They’re Killing People”

    President Joe Biden lashed out at social media platforms as the conduits for the spread of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines, reflecting the concern that the White House has over the spread of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated. As Biden left for Camp David on Friday, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Biden, “On the […]

  • Biden Says Facebook Is ‘Killing People’ With COVID Misinformation (Video)

    President Joe Biden had a clear message for social media platforms like Facebook on Friday: “They’re killing people” with COVID misinformation, he said. Asked by a reporter what message he had for social media giants as misinformation about the coronavirus swirls, Biden said, “They’re killing people. I mean, it really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people.” On Thursday afternoon, press secretary Jen Psaki said Facebook is not doing enough to stop

  • NC driver with long speeding record charged with killing 6-year-old during street race

    Donnie Ray Cobb got multiple breaks in previous speeding cases. Now he is charged with murder, assault, reckless driving and more in the death of 6-year-old Liam Lagunas.

  • Illinois Gov. JB Pritkzer signs bill banning law enforcement from lying to minors during interrogations

    Illinois became the first state to bar police from lying to minors in interrogations. The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.

  • At least 4 security officials for assassinated Moïse issued travel bans

    At least four security officials who were in charge of protecting President Jovenel Moïse the night he was assassinated were issued travel restrictions on Friday as part of an investigation into the killing, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said per the Washington Post.Why it matters: Among the restricted security officials is Dimitri Hérard, chief of security at Haiti's presidential palace, who was arrested Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ca

  • Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Mila Kunis Convinced Him Not to Go to Space

    Even though Ashton Kutcher secured a golden ticket on Virgin Galactic’s next space expedition, Mila Kunis eventually persuaded him to think twice. Find out why Ashton decided against taking flight.

  • UPDATE 2-White House slams Facebook as conduit for COVID-19 misinformation

    Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, part of a new administration pushback on misinformation in the United States. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, needs to work harder to remove inaccurate vaccine information from its platform, Psaki said. She said 12 people were responsible for almost 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.

  • White House slams Facebook as conduit for COVID-19 misinformation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, part of a new administration pushback on misinformation in the United States. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, needs to work harder to remove inaccurate vaccine information from its platform, Psaki said. She said 12 people were responsible for almost 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.

  • Gladiator costume-clad rioter arrested; filmed melee for mom

    Nathan Wayne Entrekin, 48, told the FBI that former President Donald Trump inspired him to drive more than 2,000 miles to Washington for the rally on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed this week. Entrekin documented his movements in and outside the building in cellphone videos in which he addressed his mother, who wasn’t at the Capitol, authorities said. Entrekin said in the videos that he was dressed in the gladiator costume to portray Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who sought to defend his people from another group that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king, court records say.

  • The delta variant is ravaging this Missouri city. Many residents are still wary of vaccines.

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The worst of the pandemic seemed behind Mercy Hospital, those weeks last winter when the coronavirus wards were full of people struggling to breathe. But after months of reprieve, the virus has come roaring back, sending unvaccinated young adults and middle-aged patients from across southwest Missouri there in droves as the highly transmissible delta variant tears through the region. The hospital has been treating more than 130 covid-19 patients each day since Sunday - more th

  • The long, 'surreal' days of the runaway Texas legislators

    Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny. After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight. Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas.

  • Biden’s message to social media platforms on COVID-19 misinformation: ‘They’re killing people’

    Departing the White House on Friday, President Biden responded to a reporter’s asking if he had a message to social media companies like Facebook regarding COVID-19 misinformation. Biden said, “They’re killing people,” and added, “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

  • Smell tests can screen for COVID; Cancer patients need both Pfizer doses

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. A "smell test" might be a better way to screen for the novel coronavirus than checking for cough or fever, a new study suggests.

  • Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs

    The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games. The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.

  • "I'm Not Into Coups" Claims Our Fascist Former President

    Donald Trump, our fascist former president, lashed out at Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley today, who says he feared Trump was stoking unrest in preparation for a coup attempt on January 6th, the day scores of insurrectionists overran the U.S. Capitol in his name. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Whodunit? Trump. New Books Dig Into the Crimes We All Saw Him Commit.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThe thing about these yuge Trump books dropping now is that, unlike the ones that appeared in 2017, they’re not only re-telling a story we just lived through, but one that was widely understood as it happened as a chronicle of an inept and overwhelmed administration. In Trump’s final year, there were fewer and fewer alleged “adults in the room” to watch over a crew of climbers and toadies more or less making it up as they went along in service of

  • AP: Few Arizona voter fraud cases undercut Trump's claims

    Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year's presidential election, undercutting former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state's most populous county. An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review.

  • Shailene Woodley on Struggling with 'Debilitating' Health Condition: 'It Spun Me Out for a While'

    Shailene Woodley opens up about a serious health condition she has faced that caused her to say "no to a lot of projects ... because I physically couldn't participate in them"