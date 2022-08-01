AP sources: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MIKE BALSAMO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ayman al-Zawahiri
    Ayman al-Zawahiri
    Egyptian physician, Islamic theologian, and leader of al-Qaeda (born 1951)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that "there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.

An American ground team was present in Afghanistan to support the strike and has since pulled out, a senior intelligence official said.

Al-Zawahri’s loss eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped al-Qaida, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden turned the jihadi movement’s guns to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without his deputy. Bin Laden provided al-Qaida with charisma and money, but al-Zawahri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

Their bond was forged in the late 1980s, when al-Zawahri reportedly treated the Saudi millionaire bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on Aug. 31, 2021, after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Biden said the U.S. would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere.

“We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” he said. “We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.” Previewing the strike that would occur 11 months later, Biden said at the time, “We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground — or very few, if needed.”

There have been rumors of al-Zawahri’s death on and off for several years. But a video surfaced in April of the al-Qaida leader praising a Indian Muslim woman who had defied a ban on wearing a hijab, or headscarf. That footage was the first proof in months that he was still alive.

A statement from Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the airstrike, but did not mention al-Zawahri or any other casualties.

It said it “strongly condemns this attack and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” the 2020 U.S. pact with the Taliban that led to the withdrawal of American forces.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan, and the region,” the statement said.

—-

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, James LaPorta, Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani in Washington and Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-targeted Republican blasts Democrats for subsidizing his challenger

    U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, a Michigan Republican targeted by Donald Trump for voting to impeach the former president in 2021, accused Democrats on Monday of subsidizing the "entire campaign" of his Trump-endorsed challenger in Tuesday's primary election. Meijer, who has been censured by two county Republican parties for opposing Trump and repudiated by a third, is locked in a close race for renomination against John Gibbs, a far-right Republican and former Trump administration official who questions Democratic President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

  • Elton John Says Michael Jackson Was 'A Disturbing Person To Be Around'

    In his new book, Elton John calls Michael Jackson “mentally ill" and "a disturbing person to be around.”

  • Thousands of lives depend on a transplant network in need of 'vast restructuring'

    The system for getting donated kidneys, livers and hearts to desperately ill patients relies on out-of-date technology that has crashed for hours at a time and has never been audited by federal officials for security weaknesses or other serious flaws, according to a confidential government review obtained by The Washington Post. The mechanics of the entire transplant system must be overhauled, the review concluded, citing aged software, periodic system failures, mistakes in programming and over-

  • A Town's Housing Crisis Exposes a 'House of Cards'

    HAILEY, Idaho — Near the private jets that shuttle billionaires to their opulent Sun Valley getaways, Ana Ramon Bartolome and her family have spent this summer living in the only place available to them: behind a blue tarp in a sweltering two-car garage. With no refrigerator, the extended family of four adults and two young children keeps produce on plywood shelves. With no sink, they wash dishes and themselves at the nearby park. With no bedrooms, the six of them sleep on three single mattresse

  • U.S. drone strike reportedly kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.

  • Jon Stewart rallies with veterans for burn pit legislation: 'Lowest hanging fruit of a functioning society'

    Comedian and activist Jon Stewart returned to Washington on Monday, holding a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol to prod recalcitrant Senate Republicans into finally passing a bill that would extend treatment to soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals.

  • Chris Just Shaded Will After He Claimed Their Relationship Is ‘Irreparable’ in His Apology Video

    There's still bad blood.

  • Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

    Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90 F (32.2 C). In Portland, Oregon, on Sunday temperatures rose above 95 F (35 C) for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days above that mark.

  • Unsealed Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard court documents reveal ugly allegations that didn't make it into the trial

    The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial could have included even more mud-slinging.

  • Banana Boat recalls scalp sunscreen spray for cancer risk

    The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is recalling a scalp spray because it contains trace amounts of benzene, a chemical which can cause cancer with repeated exposure. Edgewell Personal Care Co. announced the voluntary recall Friday. It said benzene was detected in internal reviews of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30.

  • Where the Fight Over a Return to the Office Is Over and the Office Won

    The competition for parking space is getting steeper. Commutes are inching longer. Workplace lounges are filling up with commotion as junior associates play cornhole. What return-to-office debate? In some parts of the country, it has been settled. “I know almost nobody in Columbus who is fully remote,” said Grant Blosser, 35, who works at a financial services firm. In October 2020, Blosser started going back into his office in Columbus, Ohio, five days a week. He cracked jokes with the young ana

  • NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson after suspension announced

    Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension, but can still practice with the Browns.

  • Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

    Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins join Sinema and Democrat Tim Kaine in wanting to codify Roe v. Wade protections into federal law.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Inflation begins to strain finances of young, low-income Americans

    As high inflation forces Americans to spend more on gas and bills, young and low-income consumers are starting to feel financial pressure. Generation Z consumers and those with low credit scores are falling behind on credit card and auto loan bills and accumulating credit card debt at a pace not seen since before the pandemic. Balances for non-prime borrowers, or people with credit scores below 660, rose by nearly 25% over the same period.

  • Home price growth slows at record pace in June

    Home prices grew 17.3% year over year in June, down from a 19.3% gain the month prior.

  • Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

    Can Covid-related loss of smell lead to cognitive decline or increase your risk for Alzheimer's? Sense of smell is a warning sign for dementia but more research is needed.

  • Pilot in North Carolina mysteriously dies after exiting plane and falling 3,500 feet, authorities say

    Authorities say Charles Hew Crook, 23, fell 3,500 feet, but they are unsure if he jumped or fell out of the plane that was making an emergency landing

  • How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic

    ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.” Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children. Most had never been to a political rally before. But after seeing their children isolated and despondent early in the coron

  • Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

    A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt's prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant.