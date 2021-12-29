Biden to speak with Putin amid Russia’s increased presence near Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maya Yang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP</span>
Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Joe Biden will speak on Thursday with Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian leader’s increased security demands in eastern Europe.

The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including “upcoming diplomatic engagements in Russia”, said US national security council spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement announcing the call.

Thursday’s talks will come amid Russia’s increased security presence near Ukraine as the US and its allies watch on warily. The buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has grown to an estimated 100,000 and has fueled fears that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, spoke with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to state department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders”.

Earlier this month, Biden and Putin held a virtual summit regarding the Ukraine crisis but made little apparent headway.

“The discussion between President Biden and President Putin was direct and straightforward. There was a lot of give and take, there was no finger-wagging. But the president was crystal clear about where the United Stated stands on all these issues,” said the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

During those talks, Putin demanded “reliable, legal guarantees” that would prevent Nato’s expansion towards Russia or place missile systems in Russia’s bordering countries.

Shortly after the talks, Russia put forward a list of highly contentious security guarantees it says it wants the west to agree to in order to reduce tensions in Europe and defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

The demands include a ban on Ukraine from entering Nato and limiting troop deployment and weapons to Nato’s eastern flank. Russia has also asked Nato to not hold drills without previous agreement from Russia in Ukraine, eastern Europe, in Caucasus countries or in Central Asia.

Moscow has said that ignoring its interests will result in a “military response” similar to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.

On Sunday, Putin said he would consider a slew of options if the west fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine.

In Wednesday’s statement, Horne said: “President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden administration officials have engaged multilaterally with Nato, the EU and the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe].

“The Biden administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nuclear treaty conference likely to be delayed due to virus

    Days before its start date, an international conference on a landmark Cold War-era nuclear treaty is poised to be postponed because coronavirus cases are surging in the host city of New York. Already delayed multiple times because of the pandemic, the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference was supposed to start Jan. 4 at the United Nations' headquarters, bringing delegations from around the world together to discuss the state of the 1970 pact.

  • Putin: New Germany-bound pipeline may help reduce prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas, noting that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices. The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union, and officials warned that a decision won't come in the first half of 2022. The first of its two links was filled with gas in October, and Russia's state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.

  • A look at de Blasio's NYC mayoral tenure and what's next

    Bill de Blasio swept into the New York City mayor’s office eight years ago promising a liberal remolding of the nation’s largest city that would level deep inequities and reform police practices. As he closes out the final days of his term, de Blasio is contemplating a run for higher office, a bet that his early achievements and his steering the city of 8.8 million through the pandemic will stick with New Yorkers more than the flubs and conflicts, separating the substance from style.

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, cursed out a reporter while unknowingly on the phone with her

    Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.

  • Outrage over father telling Biden 'Let's go, Brandon' louder than when Trump incurred similar insults

    Outrage over the Oregon father who concluded his family's call with President Biden by saying "Let's go, Brandon" is being mocked online, with critics pointing out there was little outrage when profane insults were aimed at former President Trump.

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Trump Adviser Worried He’s Not Getting Enough Credit for Trying to Ruin American Democracy

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro details the “Green Bay Sweep” he organized with “over 100 congressmen” to keep Trump in office

  • Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian near fence

    An Israeli and three Palestinians were wounded on Wednesday in the first exchange of fire in months on the Gaza frontier. The violence came as Israel announced measures aimed at improving living conditions in the occupied West Bank after a rare meeting of top officials. Israel has announced a number of measures in recent months it says are aimed at easing tensions, but they have had little visible impact on the ground, where attacks by both Israeli settlers and Palestinians are on the rise.

  • Court Allows Biden Employer Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect

    A federal appeals court panel allowed Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

  • Israel approves measures aimed at improving relations with Palestinians after meeting

    Israel on Wednesday approved measures with the goal of improving relations with Palestinians following a meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Gantz made the decision to approve a number of measures after he met with Abbas on Tuesday night at his private residence, according to The Associated Press. The meeting marked Abbas's first meeting with an Israeli official within the country since...

  • China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

    China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington. China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the Taiwan Affairs Office, told a media briefing.

  • Custer statue stays for now; council deadlocked

    The future of the City of Monroe's George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument remains up in the air.

  • Democratic committee’s new hire supports 'abolition' of police, says abolishing ICE is her 'life's mission'

    RaeAnn Ensworth was recently hired by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) as an email and SMS strategist, but the new hire has posted several disparaging tweets about law enforcement, including calling for the “abolition” of police.

  • 'There is only one China': Nicaragua declares former Taiwan embassy belongs to China

    Taiwan’s former diplomatic offices and embassy in Nicaragua have been taken over by the local government which now only recognizes China’s authority. In China’s favor: The Nicaraguan government, which recently announced that it is cutting ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing, said the Chinese government officially owned the properties, Associated Press reported. In a statement, however, Nicaragua’s Attorney General’s Office claimed this planned donation to be a “maneuver and subterfuge to take what doesn’t belong to them.”

  • Once again, Iran playing its Western counterparts like a fiddle in nuclear negotiations | Opinion

    Years before he became the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman wrote a piece about the Obama administration’s negotiations leading to the Iran nuclear deal of 2015. He called them the “Persian bazaar,” where “everything is up for grabs … and there is not even a pretext of honesty, integrity or good faith. . . .

  • 11 Years After Trying to Kill Each Other, a Marine and a Talib Meet Again

    MARJAH, Afghanistan — The tea was hot. The room, oppressive and dusty. And the Taliban commander I sat across from in a bullet-scarred building in southern Afghanistan had tried to kill me a little over a decade ago. As I had tried to kill him. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times We both remember that morning well: Feb. 13, 2010, Marjah district, Helmand province. We were about the same age: 22. It was very cold. Mullah Abdul Rahim Gulab was part of a group of Taliban figh

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

    The far-right congresswoman relayed former President Donald Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s promotion of the jab does not equal support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Rep. Morgan lights up Twitter with a racially charged comment

    A racially-charged tweet by Rep. Patricia Morgan has inflamed social media. Black Lives Matter RI calls to strip her of committee appointments.

  • Capitol riot committee agrees to let Biden White House keep secret hundreds of Trump-era documents it says could harm national security

    The committee investigating the Capitol riot agreed to Biden's request to delay attempts to obtain hundreds of Trump-era White House documents.

  • Bringing home the bacon tops new California laws in 2022

    It's not often that bacon leads a roundup of new laws taking effect with the New Year in California. It's among a host of other legislation designed to safeguard employees, shield those seeking abortions, protect protesters from police, spare children from gender influence in store displays, and further ease criminal penalties to reduce mass incarceration. Several of the laws mark national “firsts” — first minimum wage to reach $15 an hour, first to protect warehouse workers from quotas, first to mandate hourly wages for garment workers, first to require the gender-neutral displays.