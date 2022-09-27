1

Biden to speak on Social Security, Medicare as shortfalls loom and Republicans oppose tax hikes

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday will put the spotlight on Medicare and Social Security, hot button issues that could pack a political punch six weeks before the midterm elections.

His remarks at the White House will be delivered days after the popular programs got little attention in House Republicans’ rollout of the agenda they promise to pursue if voters give them control in November.

Both Medicare and Social Security face long-run financing problems.

Democrats’ proposed solutions have generally focused on increasing taxes on higher income earners while also promising to expand benefits.

Republicans accuse Democrats of further straining Medicare through recent efforts to lower prescription drug costs. Many Republicans have backed raising the eligibility age for Medicare and the retirement age for Social Security as part of a plan to keep the programs solvent without hiking taxes.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

The latest

  • Because the government is paying out more in monthly Social Security benefits than it’s collecting in taxes, it’s projected to run out of reserves to fully fund benefits in 2035. At that point, it would have enough money to cover 80% of benefits.

  • The Medicare trust fund, which covers inpatient hospital services, will only be able to pay 90% of scheduled benefits after 2028.

  • Biden initially planned to travel to the retirement haven of Florida to talk about Social Security and Medicare. With a hurricane heading toward Florida, Biden is instead speaking at the White House.

  • Biden will talk about how he is trying to strengthen Social Security and Medicare while Republicans want to “put these programs on the chopping block,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

  • Social Security and Medicare are consistently top issues for senior citizens who vote at higher rates than younger Americans.

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduces the House GOP's &quot;Commitment to America,&quot; at a gathering at Ductmate Industries, Friday, Sep. 23, 2022 in Monongahela, Pa.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduces the House GOP's "Commitment to America," at a gathering at Ductmate Industries, Friday, Sep. 23, 2022 in Monongahela, Pa.

What Republicans have said about Social Security and Medicare

The “Commitment to America” House Republicans announced last week promises to “save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare” without specifying how.

Democrats immediately pointed to a budget plan proposed by House conservatives earlier this year. The plan rejects as “fundamentally immoral” raising payroll taxes to cover Social Security’s shortfall. Instead, conservatives propose slowly increasing the eligibility age to reflect that life expectancy has increased since the program began. Benefits would also go up for lower-income workers and down for higher earners.

For Medicare, the eligibility age would rise, and the program would be turned into income-based subsidies for specific health plans.

Democrats have also attacked a proposed by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, head of the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, to require all federal legislation be renewed every five years. Democrats accuse Republicans of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare. Scott has said he wants to “fix and “preserve” those programs, without providing details.

What Democrats have proposed

.

A bill sponsored by nearly all House Democrats would increase Social Security benefits in various ways and apply the payroll tax for the first time on wages above $400,000. But most of the new benefits would be temporary, and the increased taxes would buy only about four extra years of solvency for the trust fund, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank in Washington, D.C.

On Medicare, an effort by Senate Democrats this summer to boost taxes on some high earners to shore up that program was not successful.

Biden did sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which included several provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs for Medicare patients. It requires the government to negotiate prices for some top-selling drugs and requires drug makers to pay rebates if their prices rise faster than inflation. It also limits out-of-pocket drug spending costs for Medicare patients to $2,000 a year.

President Joe Biden gives Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act.
President Joe Biden gives Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act.

How Republicans have pushed back

Republicans have charged that Democrats’ efforts to control prescription drug prices – what they call “Democrats’ drug takeover scheme” – will reduce pharmaceutical companies’ spending on research and development, resulting in fewer new drugs.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, has said repealing the provisions is likely a top priority for Republicans if voters hand them control in the November elections, Axios has reported.

Republicans have also attacked Democrats for not using the nearly $300 billion the government is projected to save by negotiating drug prices to shore up Medicare’s finances.

What they are saying

  • "They want to sunset Medicare. They want to sunset Social Security," Jean-Pierre said of Republicans Monday.

  • "We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in March.

  • "We are well past the time for talking points and partisan entrenchment. “ said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center. 

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

Patients seek relief from drug prices: Will the Inflation Reduction Act deliver?

Bigger check: Social Security recipients could receive 8.7% COLA bump in 2023 as inflation soars

Social Security solutions: Can raising the full retirement age to 68 make up for its shortfall?

Find out more: What your Social Security benefits statement tells you, and what it doesn't

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to speak on Social Security, Medicare as shortfalls loom

Recommended Stories

  • Women in Syria protest in solidarity with women of Iran

    STORY: Mahsa Amini, 22, died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Her death has touched off Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.Iranian police have denied harming her, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women. Iran's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States of using the protests to try to destabilize the Islamic Republic."We support the protests and uprisings in Iran," said Arwa al-Saleh, a member of the Kongra Star women's rights organisation that called for the protest. "We gather to burn Hijabs and some comrades cut their hair to protest injustice and oppression against women," she said.Women have played a prominent role in the demonstrations in Iran, waving and burning their veils, with some publicly cutting their hair in a direct challenge to clerical leaders. Iran's Kurdistan province is one of the region's swept by unrest.The Kurdish ethnic minority live mostly in a region straddling the borders of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey.Dozens of people protested over Amini's death on Sunday in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Suli. Last week, one of Iraq's main Kurdish leaders - Masoud Barzani - called her family to pay condolences.

  • Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category 2

    The 5pm NHC advisory has been released and Ian has been upgraded to a Category 2 with 100 mph winds. The center newest forecast cone takes Ian to right into the Tampa Bay.

  • White House downplays CBO report on $400 billion cost of student loan forgiveness plan

    The White House on Monday pushed back on a report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released earlier that day, arguing that 90 percent of federal student loan borrowers are unlikely to take advantage of President Biden’s forgiveness plan. The CBO reported that the plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning…

  • Proposed Nebraska mine raises up to $366M of $1.1B it needs

    A mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine. In addition to the acquisition of a special purpose acquisition company called GX Acquisition Corp. II that NioCorp announced Monday, the Centennial, Colorado, company also signed letters of intent to borrow up to $81 million more from Yorkville Advisors Global. NioCorp CEO Mark Smith said “these transactions have the potential to put NioCorp on the fast track to obtain the required project financing.”

  • 'Morning Joe' co-host Mika Brzezinski states that modern Republicans think it's 'cool to be cruel'

    On Monday's episode of "Morning Joe," co-host Mika Brzezinski states that Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's comments mocking the attempted kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer are another example of Republican politicians thinking it's "cool to be cruel" to others.

  • Solar Panels Don’t Power Your Home and Other Insights From an Energy CEO

    Generac is the leader in home standby power generation. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld wants to turn his company into a provider of smart home energy systems.

  • U.S. Congress negotiators set nearly $12 billion in new Ukraine aid -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Negotiators of a stop-gap spending bill in the U.S. Congress have agreed to include nearly $12 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday, reflecting continued bipartisan support for the Kyiv government in the wake of Russia's invasion. In response to a request from the Biden administration, the funding would include $4.5 billion to provide defense capabilities and equipment for Ukraine, as well as $2.7 billion to continue military, intelligence and other defense support, said the sources, who asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement. U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress earlier this month to provide $11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine in the stopgap spending bill.

  • Remote Work Drove Over 60% of House-Price Surge, Fed Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home drove more than half of the increase in house and rent prices during the pandemic and will likely drive up costs and inflation going forward as the shift becomes permanent, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. “The transition to remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key driver of the recent surge in housing prices,” economists Augustus Kmetz and John Mondragon, of the San Francisco Fed, and Johannes

  • When Will the Social Security COLA Increase for 2023 Be Announced & How Much Could It Be?

    Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022...

  • Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Battleground Tracker: GOP House lead shrinks again as voters see high-stakes contest

    Voters say rights and freedoms are on the ballot, along with finances and the economy.

  • Kremlin weighs introducing martial law, banning draft-age men from leaving country

    The Kremlin is considering introducing martial law and banning draft-age men from leaving the country, Russian news outlet Verstka reported on Sept. 24, citing sources in the Russian parliament.

  • NYC ski mask-wearing assassins gun down 17-year-old in broad daylight deadly shooting: police

    The NYPD said a group of five suspects wearing ski masks allegedly approached a 17-year-old, who was fatally shot in the chest in the Bronx at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Jenna Bush Hager returns to White House with mom Laura Bush and daughters

    Jenna Bush Hager was back at the White House, and this time she brought the family.

  • Gov. DeSantis (R-FL): “We know that [Hurricane Ian] is gonna have major impacts on Florida’s golf course … Gulf Coast.”

    Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican from Florida, gave a press conference about the incoming hurricane set to make landfall with Florida on Wednesday. Hurricane Ian is the forth Atlantic hurricane this season but it will be the first hurricane to directly hit the Tampa Bay Area in Florida in over 100 years. Governor DeSantis declared a State of Emergency and Tampa Bay residents are being encouraged to leave the area.

  • ‘Financial markets are throwing in the towel’: Recession fears escalate as Fed slams brakes on the economy

    The likelihood of sharply higher interest rates has tilted the odds toward another recession within a year, economists say. Yet some still hold out hope the U.S. can muddle through with a period of slow growth instead of outright decline.

  • Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that his country was keen to work with the United States to “expand freedom”, but that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that first. North Korea has a mutual defence treaty with China and military analysts suggest it could coordinate with Beijing or take advantage of a crisis to pursue its own military goals.

  • I tried chicken fingers from Chick-fil-A, Zaxby's, and Raising Cane's, and a beloved chain let me down

    I tried three meals, which each came with fries and a drink, from popular fast-food chains in my Southern city, and I was surprised by the best.

  • Russell Wilson takes a subtle shot at Pete Carroll’s analysis in postgame comments

    Spicy stuff from a guy who just posted a 32.9 QBR and has thrown a grand total of two touchdown passes in three games.

  • Republicans need a better economic plan

    Republicans think tax cuts and deregulation will fix everything. Not inflation.