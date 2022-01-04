Biden to speak 'truth,' honor law enforcement on Jan 6 anniversary -White House

Meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol by honoring the bravery of law enforcement on the scene, and outlining the unfinished work the nation needs to do to strengthen its democracy, the White House said.

"On Thursday, the president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday in the first preview of the president's remarks.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both Democrats, will speak on Thursday morning at the U.S. Capitol, one year after a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump raided the complex https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democracy-under-siege-an-hour-by-hour-look-assault-us-capitol-2022-01-04 in a failed attempt to stop the counting of Electoral College votes that officially delivered Biden's election victory.

Trump, some fellow Republicans and right-wing media personalities have pushed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-politics-disinformation/half-of-republicans-believe-false-accounts-of-deadly-u-s-capitol-riot-reuters-ipsos-poll-idUSKBN2BS0RZ false and misleading accounts to downplay the event since, calling it a non-violent protest or blaming left-wing activists.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after defending Congress. Dozens of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officer-who-responded-us-capitol-attack-is-third-die-by-suicide-2021-08-02.

Biden will put an extra spotlight on the role of Capitol Police and others on the scene on Jan. 6, Psaki said.

"Because of their efforts, our democracy withstood an attack from a mob, and the will of more than 150 million people who voted in the presidential election was ultimately registered by Congress," Psaki said.

Trump has said he will hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida later on the same day.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pushed to speak out more as US democracy concerns grow

    President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. “Is America going to be all right?” they ask. While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump, that the 2020 election was stolen.

  • Capitol attack panel seeks cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity

    Committee requests answers from Hannity about communications with Donald Trump before, on and after day of 6 January attack Sean Hannity speaks at a rally in Missouri before the 2018 midterms. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters The US House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol in January last year is seeking cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity in relation to its inquiry. Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chair of the committee, and vice-chair Liz Chene

  • Live updates: Auburn basketball faces SEC road test at South Carolina

    Follow for updates Tuesday as Auburn basketball hopes to build on its impressive SEC-opening win over LSU by picking up a road victory in South Carolina.

  • Former Fairfield County sheriff Gary DeMastry, convicted on corruption charges, dead at 66

    Former Fairfield County Sheriff Gary DeMastry will be remembered for his scandal-riddled tenure, and reforms that followed to prevent future abuse.

  • Why Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos Are Making Big Moves Today

    Top cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos are all seeing heightened volatility to start the year.

  • WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms

    More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants and resulting in a "decoupling" in some places between soaring case numbers and low death rates, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday. However, Mahamud also sounded a note of caution, calling South Africa an "outlier" since it has a young population, among other factors.

  • Illinois governor says COVID-19 surge has left ICU capacity 'frighteningly limited' in parts of the state

    Just 316 of 2,977 ICU beds are available across the entire state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

  • Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays

    Amtrak's Crescent, which left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York, got stuck north of Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday morning, returned to Lynchburg and remained there until finally heading northbound again late Tuesday afternoon. Officials said downed trees had been blocking the tracks. Earlier Tuesday, passenger Sean Thornton said in a phone interview that the railroad was providing food, but toilets were overflowing and passengers were furious.

  • 'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

    A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

  • Biden hungry to squelch food inflation

    Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden’s disapproval rating reached a new high in a CNBC/Change Research poll released Tues

  • Cheney says Jan. 6 panel has PROOF Ivanka Trump pleaded with POTUS to ‘stop the violence’ amid riots

    Team Rising reacts to new findings from the House Committee to investigate January 6. Rising, Progressive, Progressive Politics, Democrats, Democratic Party, Republicans, GOP, Republican Party, Jan 6, January 6, MAGA, Stop The Steal, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Let's Go Brandon, Capitol, Breach, Siege, Insurrection, Capitol Attack

  • CDC recommends Pfizer recipients get booster after 5 months

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.The agency endorsed the shorter period after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the reduced timeline on Monday for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The CDC still suggests that Johnson &...

  • Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.01 in 2022?

    If you thought stock investors had a good 2021, take a closer look at how cryptocurrency investors fared. As of the very early hours of Dec. 31, the aggregate value of all digital currencies was $2.22 trillion. Cryptocurrencies running circles around the stock market has become a common theme in recent years.

  • How to rise above the partisan fray

    A view of America from above the scrimmage

  • Former Pa. auditor general finds himself in middle of Peach Bowl brawl viral video

    People recorded the incident instead of getting help or security. That video has been viewed more than eight million times on Twitter.

  • Manhunt ends peacefully in north San Angelo neighborhood; one person indicted

    A Standard-Times reporter on scene observed several law enforcement officials armed with shotguns, along with a drone sweeping through the air.

  • A year after Capitol riot, hundreds face charges but questions remain

    The dozens of sentences imposed thus far range from probation to over 5 years in prison.

  • 2022 NFL draft: Jets hold 2 top-7 picks entering final week of regular season

    The 4-12 Jets own two of the top seven picks in the 2022 NFL draft entering the final week of the regular season.

  • UPDATE 2-Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe

    New York's attorney general has subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company. The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan. James has also subpoenaed Trump.

  • Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

    Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.