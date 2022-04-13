When Biden 'speaking from his heart' doesn't speak for US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CALVIN WOODWARD and ZEKE MILLER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no such thing as a purely personal opinion from the Oval Office on policies that matter. Armchair quarterbacking when you're the president is fraught when you're the one with the ball.

Armies can move on your words; markets can convulse; diplomacy can unravel.

That has not stopped President Joe Biden from viscerally weighing in on the Ukraine war — labeling Russia's Vladimir Putin a war criminal, appearing to advocate an overthrow in Moscow, branding Russian war actions as genocide — then saying it's all his personal, not presidential, opinion.

It's sowing confusion in dangerous times.

America is no mere bystander in this conflict. The U.S. is Ukraine's chief supplier of arms from the West, a key source of military intelligence for Kyiv and a driving force behind global sanctions against Russia. It has generations of experience in how to talk to and about its historic nuclear rival.

But on consequential superpower subjects, Biden these days is “speaking from his heart,” his aides have said repeatedly. Not unlike his predecessor, he is reacting at times to what he sees on TV. He's not always to be taken literally, it is argued.

A declaration of genocide is history's harshest judgment against a country, one that can bind the signers of a United Nations treaty to intervene. Concern about that obligation dissuaded the U.S. from recognizing the Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide. It took more than a century for a U.S. president, Biden last year, to recognize the Armenian genocide.

But in remarks in Iowa on Tuesday, Biden equated Russia's mass killings of Ukrainian civilians to genocide and stuck with that position on his way back to Washington: “Yes, I called it genocide,” he affirmed. Lawyers will decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard, the president added, but “it sure seems that way to me.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Biden’s remarks. "True words of a true leader,” he tweeted. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil."

But as the war unfolds in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron warned, "I’m not sure if the escalation of words serves our cause.”

“I am prudent with terms today,” Macron said. “Genocide has a meaning. ... It’s madness what’s happening today. It’s unbelievable brutality and a return to war in Europe. But at the same time I look at the facts, and I want to continue to try the utmost to be able to stop the war and restore peace.”

At the White House last month, Biden said of Putin, “I think he is a war criminal,” in response to a shouted question as he walked out of an unrelated bill-signing reception. He said the same again when visiting U.S. troops in Poland.

The White House hastened to say that did not necessarily signal U.S. policy.

“He was speaking from his heart and speaking from what he’s seen on television, which is barbaric actions by a brutal dictator, through his invasion of a foreign country,” said press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki on Wednesday dismissed the notion that anyone was confused by the idea of Biden’s personal comments not reflecting federal policy. She said Biden ran for office promising "he would shoot from the shoulder, is his phrase that he often uses, and tell it to them straight. And his comments yesterday, not once but twice, and on war crimes are an exact reflection of that.”

As well, after meeting Ukrainian children torn from their families in the war, Biden sent his staff scrambling to explain his apparent endorsement of Moscow regime change when he said of Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Again, not U.S. policy.

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man," Biden said days later. "I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

It was Donald Trump who jettisoned the idea of a scripted presidency every way he could, with his multitude of tweets leading the way. Some reflected policy. Some just mirrored what was in his head at the moment.

“We made a dramatic transition during the Trump presidency” in coming to realize that a president may not be speaking for the government or the country at times, but only for himself, said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. She credits the Biden White House with being quick to set the record straight when that happens.

In Jamieson’s academic world of political rhetoric, some public figures like Barack Obama are considered self-monitors — they hear what they are saying as they say it and catch themselves in progress when they go adrift. Biden, she says, lacks this filter.

“Obama was a high self monitor,” she said. “Biden is not. The distance between thought and expression for Biden is not very wide.”

Along with longtime foreign-policy credentials and a deep knowledge of how government works, Biden has a history of loose lips and letting his emoting get the better of him.

That caused occasional friction when he was Obama’s vice president, as when Biden endorsed same-sex marriage rights in a 2012 TV interview before his boss was quite ready to do so. Biden “probably got out a little bit over his skis, but out of generosity of spirit,” Obama said at the time, adding that he would have “preferred to have done this in my own way, on my own terms.”

White House aides say Biden’s pronouncements reflect that he’s never been one to hold his tongue through his five decades in Washington, even when it gets him into trouble.

They see Biden’s declarations, separate from his government’s policies, as reactions not just to the horrifying scenes in Ukraine, but also to political pressure at home to say and do more in response to Russia’s invasion.

To David Axelrod, former adviser to the ever-cautious Obama, Biden's remark that Putin “cannot remain in power” illustrated the Washington adage that “everyone’s strength is their weakness.”

Biden's strength is his empathy and authenticity, Axelrod said on his recent podcast, and that can also be a weakness when a president says the wrong thing in a time of crisis.

The risk from off-the-cuff remarks is hardly new with Biden. In 2016, Axelrod foresaw a similar concern from Trump's capacity for highly contentious comments.

“You can’t, when you’re president of the United States, just shoot first and think about it later in terms of what you say," he said then, "because people can actually start shooting based on what you say."

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide'

    Speaking in Iowa about steps his administration is taking to lower fuel costs because of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, President Joe Biden for the first time used the term “genocide,” to describe the conflict. (April 12)

  • Biden: Russia war is genocide, trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

    President Joe Biden now says Russia's war in Ukraine amounts to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Last week, Biden stopped short of saying Russia's actions amounted to genocide. At an earlier event Tuesday in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices caused by the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details.

  • 'We got him'

    Flying soon? Don't ditch your masks just yet. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Tribal spearfishing is a symbol of Indigenous sovereignty in Wisconsin. Here's why.

    In this week's First Nations Wisconsin newsletter, we look at how spearfishing is at the heart of the issue of Indigenous sovereignty in Wisconsin.

  • Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and Emma Chamberlain All Wore the Exact Same Cardigan

    Bella Hadid wore arm warmers and Y2K accessories in her latest model-off-duty street style look in New York City. We break down where to shop the glove trend.

  • KSHB meteorologist Gary Lezak posts comment saying climate change isn’t an emergency

    The long-time weather forecaster wrote on social media that there are “benefits to a warmer climate” and that he “does not believe there is any emergency” around global warming.

  • 'Groomer,' 'pro-pedophile': Old tropes find new life in anti-LGBTQ movement

    With the onset of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill the debate over whether children should learn about LGBTQ issues in school has taken a charged turn.

  • Shooting in New York subway station, explosives found

    STORY: The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media. The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

  • Five countries US is trying to sway on Russia

    The Biden administration has successfully rallied a number of western allies to support its pressure campaign against Russia, but it has found it more difficult to get a number of other allies and key competitors on board in opposing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “I would say building more than 50 percent of the world’s [gross…

  • Inflation: U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, highest level since 1981

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung reports March CPI data.

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

    Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin in an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Al Roker. “What we have seen, with the invasion of Ukraine, is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, ten years ago, but you know, the danger was always there,” Obama says.

  • Why George H.W. Bush’s Single Term Should Worry Joe Biden

    The American public had rallied behind him to support direct military intervention for a country invaded by its neighbor, to back the still-nascent democracy in Eastern Europe, and to cool tensions with a Cold War rival. Then-President Bush was having a moment in April of his second year in office—exactly where Biden sits today. The end of the Cold War reset the global order.

  • Did Arizona illegally redraw voting districts just to help Sen. Wendy Rogers?

    Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission may have trampled the constitution to save Sen. Wendy Rogers. But don't expect an investigation.

  • Consumer Price Index Shows March Inflation at 8.5%, Highest Since 1981

    The Labor Department released its Consumer Price Index on April 12 and the 12-month increase, which has been steadily rising, is the largest since the period ending December 1981, and slightly higher...

  • 'Tens of thousands' killed in Mariupol -Zelenskiy

    STORY: Ukrainian leaders on Monday said tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol.Reuters has confirmed widespread destruction but could not verify the number of those killed in the city.If confirmed, it would be by far the largest number of dead so far reported in one place in Ukraine, where cities, towns and villages have come under relentless bombardment and bodies, including civilians, have been scattered in the streets.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday pleaded for military aid to South Korean lawmakers, saying Russia intended to destroy the city. "Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive."Russia has denied targeting civilians. To the north, rescuers on Monday continued to search for the missing in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, digging through the rubble of buildings as family and neighbors looked on. MARIA GLUSHENKO, 68: “It's shocking. What else can I say… People died, young people died. Such good people. And it's only what we know. But we don't know how many of them died.”Local rescue authorities told Reuters that they did not know how many civilians were under the debris, but had gotten phone calls from people claiming to be trapped under the collapsed building.As the siege continues in the south and east, a Ukrainian rights group warned the UN Security Council on Monday that rape was being used as a weapon of war. UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, told the Security Council that all allegations must be independently investigated."We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. ... The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags."Ukraine says Russian forces are massing for a new offensive on eastern areas, including Mariupol, where people have been without water, food and energy supplies for weeks.

  • UK refuses to rule out 'direct Nato involvement' amid fears of chemical weapons attack in Ukraine

    Ukrainian troops have claimed Russia used chemical weapons in the southern port city of Mariupol

  • Biden admin to change the way it deals with protesters near White House

    Lawsuits by racial justice demonstrators removed from park near the White House in June 2020 prompted the change in policy.

  • Vladimir Putin goads Western leaders by repeating claims Russian war crimes are 'fake'

    Russia has been accused of executing civilians and raping girls.

  • Zelenskiy: Russia 'considering' chemical weapons

    STORY: "One of the spokespeople of the invaders said they are considering using chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol," Zelenskiy said. "We take it very seriously."There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which has been under siege for nearly seven weeks in what Moscow calls its "special military operation". The president did not confirm these reports in his address.

  • U.S. settles with Black Lives Matter protesters violently cleared from White House park

    U.S. law enforcement agencies have agreed to change some of their policies for responding to demonstrations on federal property, part of a partial settlement agreement reached with Black Lives Matter protesters who were violently cleared from a park near the White House in June 2020. The Justice Department has settled claims in four civil lawsuits brought by racial justice demonstrators who said their rights were violated in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., according to a Justice Department press release https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-civil-settlement-lafayette-square-cases issued on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, U.S. Park Police officers will face new limits on the use of non-lethal force and procedures to facilitate safe crowd dispersal, the Justice Department said.