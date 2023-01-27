Biden speaks with family of Tyre Nichols ahead of police bodycam video release

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon to express his condolences for the 29-year-old's death after he was stopped by Memphis police earlier this month.

During his conversation with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Biden commended the family’s courage and strength, the White House said.

The call comes just hours before Memphis officials are set to release video of the fatal beating of Nichols, who police initially said they stopped for reckless driving before engaging in a violent “confrontation” to detain him.

Nichols died three days after he was hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the brutal Jan. 7 incident.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com