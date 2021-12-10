Biden speaks with new German chancellor Scholz





President Biden on Friday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz days after he was sworn in, replacing Angela Merkel after her four terms in the role.

"I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border," Biden said in a tweet regarding the call.

A White House readout said Biden "reaffirmed his support for robust U.S.-German relations and desire to further strengthen transatlantic cooperation in the coming years." Climate change and the coronavirus pandemic were also discussed on the call, the White House said.

Friday's call with Scholz was his first with the new German leader since his Social Democratic Party won a narrow victory in September's elections. Scholz was sworn in on Wednesday as chancellor following a vote in Parliament.

Scholz, 63, served as Labor and Social Affairs minister in Merkel's first coalition government in the late 2000s.

He takes office in Germany as Europe grapples with rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the spread of the omicron variant.

The Biden administration is likely to engage with Germany closely as it monitors the Russian build-up along the Ukrainian border. Biden officials have said the U.S. will push for Germany to halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would carry natural gas from Russia into Europe if the Russians invade Ukraine.