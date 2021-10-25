Biden speaks on infrastructure and spending bills during New Jersey visit

President Biden delivered remarks on his infrastructure and social spending plans during a visit to New Jersey, where Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for reelection next week. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with details.

