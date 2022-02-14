Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

The Hill

U.S. officials have officially upped their estimate of Russian military forces at the Ukraine border from 100,000 to 130,000.A U.S. official provided the update on condition of anonymity, per the The Associated Press.The White House and Pentagon have been using the 100,000 estimate for weeks, but have warned that Russia is mounting additional troops and equipment on the border. Intelligence obtained by the U.S. says that Russia is eyeing...