Biden speaks with Ukraine's president after Putin recognizes separatist regions

President Biden addresses the ongoing situation in Ukraine





President Biden on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would recognize two breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent.

The secure call lasted from 2:05 to 2:40 p.m., according to a White House official.

"Discussed the events of the last hours with @POTUS. We begin the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said in a statement. He added that he has an upcoming conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scheduled as well.

Putin will sign a decree recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk Peoples Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, which are in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and controlled by Russian-backed separatists. The move marks a rejection of diplomatic efforts to cease fighting.

The U.S. has warned that an invasion could happen at any moment, given the substantial Russian military buildup of as many as 190,000 troops in and around Ukraine.

In his speech from Moscow, Putin set out his vision of a Ukraine that has historically been part of Russia and is now under the control of the West. He also made accusations against Ukraine, the U.S. and Western allies.

Biden met privately with his national security team on Monday and is receiving regular updates on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The president on Friday said he is "convinced" that Putin has "made the decision" to invade Ukraine, but emphasized that a diplomatic path forward will remain open.