Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers an address to the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data.

Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on U.S. broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, Hollywood publications Deadline and The Wrap reported on Friday. The speech was delivered just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and came on his 50th day in office..

Trump's first televised address to the country occurred in August 2017 -- seven months after he took office -- when he spoke about the war in Afghanistan. That event attracted 17.7 million viewers on the four broadcast networks.

Updated figures that include cable TV viewership were expected to be released later on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Mom arrested in baby’s death 23 years later, thanks to DNA genealogy site, WA cops say

    Detectives began reinvestigating the case in 2018 after several years of dead ends.

  • Dr Richard Freeman tribunal: What was the outcome and what happens now?

    Dr Freeman was found to have ordered testosterone knowing or believing it was for doping purposes.

  • U.S. lawmakers discuss antitrust exemption for media

    Lawmakers heard testimony on Friday over whether a bill aimed at helping news outlets negotiate with tech platforms was an appropriate way to help the struggling industry, including discussion of whether it should be restricted to smaller news organizations. Representative David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, said his bill to allow a broad array of news organizations to collectively negotiate with Alphabet's Google and Facebook in hopes of recouping ad revenues would be a "temporary solution to an urgent problem." Critics have expressed concern that joint negotiations with the platforms would strengthen the richest, most powerful media outlets and leave struggling smaller publications behind.

  • Video Shows Massive Line of Women and Children Migrants Crossing Rio Grande

    Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) on Thursday shared footage of a massive line of women and children waiting to cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S., amid a burgeoning migrant influx at the southern border. The footage, taken in March 2021, shows migrants being ferried across the Rio Grande in a small raft, rowed by a man in a ski mask. It was not immediately clear where on the river the footage was filmed. We have to understand and address the “push” and “pull” factors that lead migrants to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/NpMx5WagFg — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) March 11, 2021 “We have to understand and address the ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors that lead migrants to the U.S.,” Cuellar wrote on Twitter in comments on the video. The U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants attempting to cross the border illegally in February, sources told Reuters last week. The number of unaccompanied minors detained at Border Patrol facilities tripled over the past two weeks, as agents as well as the Department of Health and Human Services struggle to accommodate the influx. The Biden administration is attempting to reverse several Trump-era restrictions, eliminating the “Remain in Mexico” policy and reinstating catch-and-release, whereby migrants are released into U.S. border towns to await further processing. Roberta Jacobson, special assistant to President Biden and administration coordinator at the southern border, acknowledged that messaging during the crisis was difficult. “I will certainly agree that we are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time. We are trying to convey to everybody in the region that we will have legal processes for people in the future, and we’re standing those up as soon as we can,” Jacobson told reporters on Wednesday. “But at the same time, you cannot come through irregular means,” Jacobson added. “It’s dangerous, and the majority of people will be sent out of the United States, because that is the truth of it.” Cuellar is one of a number of border Democrats who have criticized the Biden administration for prioritizing the concerns of pro-immigration activists over the interests of their communities. “It’s okay to listen to the immigration activists and advocates,” he said earlier this month in an interview with National Review. “But the other side of the formula is to listen to the border communities. And you’ve got to balance your approach, when you listen to both sides, and not just the immigrant activists, that many times live thousands of miles away from the border.”

  • Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

    The head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s. Israeli media said police opened an investigation. In a statement, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, 61, denied the allegations detailed by the Haaretz daily a day earlier.

  • UK exports to European Union drop 40% in January

    Official figures show a sharp drop in trade in goods with the EU as the Brexit transition period ended.

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

    AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial told Reuters. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in theEuropean Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.

  • Meghan complains to UK regulator over TV host Piers Morgan

    Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has complained to Britain's media regulator about broadcaster Piers Morgan and his comment that he did not believe a word she had said in her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan, a former tabloid editor and CNN presenter, left his high-profile job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week after a backlash against his comments on the interview, in which Meghan revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’ and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Land 2021 Razzie Nominations

    The Razzie Awards nominations for 2020 are here, recognizing the worst movies in a year that the Razzies acknowledge “sucked big time.” Robert Downey Jr. in “Dolittle” and Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy) both landed Worst Actor nominations. Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” led all movies with six nominations, including Worst Picture. Lindell picked up a nod for his election conspiracy film “Absolute Proof,” which OANN aired — but only with a disclaimer that the details in the movie should be taken as opinions, not facts. “Dolittle” was tied for the most nominations with the mafia film “365 Days,” which was also nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Michele Morrone) and Worst Actress (Anna-Maria Sieklucka). Also Read: Razzie Awards: Every Worst Picture 'Winner,' From 'Can't Stop the Music' to 'Cats' (Photos) Some other low lights of the Razzie nominations include perennial contender Adam Sandler, who was nominated for Worst Actor for “Hubie Halloween” and Worst Screen Combo for himself and “His Grating Simpleton Voice.” Though Sia’s film “Music” was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, the Razzies decided to nominate it for Worst Picture as well as Worst Actress for Kate Hudson. Also nominated for Worst Picture were Lindell’s “Absolute Proof” and the horror remake “Fantasy Island.” Other potential Oscar contenders who scored nominations include Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” For “Borat,” Rudy Giuliani was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo alongside Maria Bakalova. Also Read: Maria Bakalova on Her 'Completely Insane' Journey From Bulgaria to 'Borat' Prizes for the 41st annual Razzie Awards will be handed out the night before the Oscars, on Saturday, April 24. Last year, Tom Hooper’s “Cats” swept the field with six awards, including Worst Picture. Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below: WORST PICTURE “365 Days” “Absolute Proof” “Dolittle” “Fantasy Island” “Music” WORST ACTOR Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof Michele Morrone – 365 Days Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween David Spade – The Wrong Missy WORST ACTRESS Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream Kate Hudson – Music Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island Maggie Q – Fantasy Island Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984 Maddie Ziegler – Music WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night WORST SCREEN COMBO Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – “Borat Subsequent Movie-Film” Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween WORST DIRECTOR Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy Sia – Music WORST SCREENPLAY 365 Days All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies Dolittle Fantasy Island Hillbilly Elegy WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey) Dolittle (Remake) Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”) Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid) Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel) Read original story Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’ and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Land 2021 Razzie Nominations At TheWrap

  • The Royals Wouldn't Let Meghan and Her Mom Go Out For Coffee

    "You're stuck in here," Doria Ragland reportedly told Meghan.

  • ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Viewership Tops 60M Worldwide; Royal Special Rebroadcast Tonight On CBS – Update

    UPDATED, 11:01 AM: With a rebroadcast tonight on CBS, the final numbers are not totally in for the agenda-setting Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. However, the royal sit-down has now clenched the crown of most watched non-sports show of the television season so far. The release today of Live + 3 […]

  • Mexican president cheers Brazil annulment of Lula's graft conviction

    Mexican left-leaning President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated on Friday the decision by a Brazilian Supreme Court to annul graft convictions of the South American nation's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. On Wednesday, Lula gave an impassioned speech in the labor union where his political career took off in the 1980s, which had the feel of a campaign launch ahead of next year's presidential election. "I celebrate that the country's authorities have exonerated" former President Lula, Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

  • Tim Scott: Biden was ungracious in vaccine speech, gave no credit to 'genius' Trump admin

    Sen. Tim Scott praised the 'genius' of the Trump administration on Operation Warp Speed while blasting President Biden's speech that bestowed no credit on the previous administration.

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • Matthew McConaughey on running for Texas governor: 'It's a very honorable consideration'

    The actor spoke with the "Today" show's Al Roker, who was in Texas reporting on the state's recovery from historic winter storms, about talk — including the star's own speculation — that he's considering running for governor of the state.

  • Review: In his tasty new short 'The Human Voice,' Pedro Almodóvar revisits without repeating

    'The Human Voice' is a new short written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Tilda Swinton.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Covid: Are some states lifting restrictions too soon?

    Some US states are lifting compulsory coronavirus restrictions, but are they in a position to do so?

  • Dr. Seuss' illustrations reveal just how ingrained anti-Asian racism is in America

    One illustration shows an Asian man with bright yellow skin, slanted eyes, a pigtail and conical hat, holding chopsticks and a bowl of rice over the words “a Ch