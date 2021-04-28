Biden joint session address - live: GOP lawmakers ‘boycott’ speech where Pelosi and Harris will make history

Biden 100 Days (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joe Biden will tonight give his first major speech to Congress, focusing on American families, a tax rise for the rich and the coronavirus rescue plan, while several GOP senators will boycott the event.

The prime-time address, which is scheduled for 9pm ET (12am GMT), will be historic because it will be the first joint Congress address delivered by a president standing in front of two women. Vice president Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be sat in the two chairs behind him.

The bulk of Mr Biden’s remarks will concern the American Families Plan, with more details about it to be released ahead of the speech.

Under the initiative, the Biden administration will reportedly use money generated by an increase in capital gains tax to fund childcare costs and make pre-school free for all Americans.

The president’s address will also touch on coronavirus, police reform, immigration and gun safety, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The president has been working on this speech for the last few weeks,” she said. “He’s been line editing it, meeting with his speechwriters, getting advice and counsel from senior advisers, checking in with members of his family.”

Several Republican senators have confirmed that they will not attend the event on Wednesday, including Florida’s Marco Rubio, Arkansas’ Tom Cotton and Missouri’s Josh Hawley.

Speaking about his planned absence on Wednesday during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Mr Rubio said that he would not attend as “they’re making people sit in the gallery,” amid the ongoing pandemic.

Texas senator Ted Cruz has also published a critical article on Fox News about the event, writing: “Let me save you an hour of your time this evening and sum up President Biden’s speech in three words: boring, but radical. “

