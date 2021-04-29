Biden speech news – live: Trump claims Giuliani ‘a great patriot’ during rant at president’s address

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

Joe Biden’s administration came under fire from former president Donald Trump on Thursday morning after the Democrat delivered a first address to a joint session of Congress the night before.

Mr Trump, who accused the Democrat of “destroying our country” in an appearance on Fox Businesses, also praised former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for being “a great patriot” following a raid on the 76-year-old’s apartment on Wednesday by federal investigators.

Mr Giuliani denies allegations that he broke lobbying laws during his work for Mr Trump, and of collecting information on the Biden family in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election — which Mr Giuliani claimed was a fraud.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, has an approval rating of 53 percent among Americans and is performing better than Mr Trump, who scored 44 per cent at the same point in his tenure.

On the pandemic, Mr Biden’s numbers are even higher, with 66 per cent approving of his handling of the coronavirus iris. Even among Republicans, 30 per cent support his pandemic policies – which is 16 per cent higher than their support for him on any other issue.

In general, 53 per cent of Americans say Mr Biden has the right priorities, and 59 per cent say he’s keeping his promises. In both cases, that’s better than presidents Trump or Clinton were doing on their 100th days.

