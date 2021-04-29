Biden speech: How long was his joint address to Congress and how does it compare to previous years?

Maroosha Muzaffar
·2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the dais behind him on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Joe Biden outlined his vision for the country and spoke about his administration’s accomplishments since being elected in his first address to the joint session of Congress.

On Wednesday Mr Biden told Congress it must prove “democracy still works” and that it can “deliver for the people.”

The address was held in the House chamber and due to Covid-19 safety protocols only about 200 people were allowed to attend on the recommendation of a Capitol physician.

The secretary of state and the secretary of defense were the only Cabinet members attending the speech, and only Chief Justice John Roberts attended from the Supreme Court.

In a historic first, the vice president, Kamala Harris, and house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, sat behind Mr Biden during his speech.

“Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President,” he said as he turned to the women and began his address. “No president has ever said those words from this podium. And it’s about time.”

Mr Biden’s speech was around 65 minutes, shorter than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who addressed the joint session of Congress for about 78 minutes in 2020 and whose State of the Union address in 2019 was around 82 minutes long.

The longest State of the Union speech was given by Bill Clinton, who spoke for around 88 minutes in 2000. He is also credited with delivering the second-longest speech in history, having delivered a one hour and 24 minutes long speech in 1995.

Meanwhile, the shortest-ever speech by a US president was given by George Washington in 1790, which was just 10 minutes long. Historians have noted his speech had only 833 words.

    For Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, an Oklahoma native whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was&nbsp;shot and killed&nbsp;by a Tulsa police officer in September 2016 during a traffic stop, the passing of H.B. 1674 is deeply personal. “[H.B. 1674] attacks and silences our right to assemble and protest and let our voices be heard,” Crutcher said.&nbsp;“It means so much to me because my twin brother … was killed by a white police officer … and we had to take it to the streets to demand that justice be served. Because of our right to march down the streets and our right to assemble, we were able to force the district attorney to indict [Officer] Betty Shelby within the first week.”