Biden news - live: President lands in Georgia to pitch priorities as Trump rails against speech

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

Joe Biden’s administration came under fire from former president Donald Trump on Thursday after the Democrat delivered a first address to a joint session of Congress the night before.

Mr Trump, who accused the Democrat of “destroying our country” in an appearance on Fox Businesses, also praised former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for being “a great patriot” following a raid on the 76-year-old’s apartment on Wednesday by federal investigators.

Mr Giuliani denies allegations that he broke lobbying laws while working for Mr Trump, and of collecting information on the Biden family in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election — which Mr Giuliani claimed was a fraud.

The former president went on to call himself “the father of the vaccine” and took credit for the country’s roll out, despite facing criticism for failing to meet initial vaccination targets during his final weeks in office.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden told millions of Americans not already vaccinated to “go go get” a shot, as a poll shows 66 per cent approving of the Democrat’s management of Covid during his first 100 days in office, which falls on Thursday.

