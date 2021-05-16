Fear grows Biden is doing too much, too fast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Allen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden looks at his notes as he speaks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, La., on May 6. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Some Democrats and economists have begun to worry that President Biden, intent on FDR-like transformation of a wounded America, is doing too much, too fast.

Why it matters: Some economists fear that all this spending will crank up inflation, and put Biden’s economic legacy at risk.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • You see this in complaints by employers— along with some early data, and loads of anecdotal evidence —that people aren't taking jobs because of the boost to unemployment payments.

  • You see this in the news that budget deficits in states weren't nearly as bad as expected. "Let the good times roll!" says an L.A. Times headline this weekend. "Gusher of stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom."

  • Yet Biden still wants to spend more.

Larry Summers — who was Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and started warning about inflation in February — told Axios he's more concerned than he was several months ago.

  • "Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner."

The other side: The White House contends that more Americans will join the labor force when the country is fully vaccinated and everyone feels safe going back to work.

  • The White House also is banking on schools reopening in the fall, allowing working parents to look for jobs instead of looking after their kids, Zooming away in virtual class.

  • As for inflation, White House officials insist that it'll be temporary. They don’t buy the view that enhanced unemployment insurance is encouraging workers to stay at home. But they hint that higher wages might be needed to convince some Americans to look for work.

Some Democrats have begun arguing behind the scenes that Biden needs to show Americans credible evidence that tax increases will be timed with the spending.

  • "If the spending is coming up front, and the taxes are coming down the road, then on net, that's going to add fuel to the fire," Summers said.

  • But Summers mostly blames the Fed for rising prices: "I think it is bizarre to be buying $40 billion a month of mortgage securities, when the housing market is on fire."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Two cities, separated by US-Mexico border, are in completely different stages of pandemic

    Vaccine disparity is on display at the U.S.-Mexican border. A river separates El Paso and Juárez, but they're far apart when it comes to vaccines.

  • Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

    The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre announced Friday that it had booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel a week after he signed a bill outlawing the teaching of some race and racism concepts in public schools. A statement from the commission did not indicate the reason for the parting, and a spokeswoman said the commission had no further comment. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Tuesday and agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission's statement said.

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • The next 6 months will challenge White House to 'stay firm' on no-fear inflation stance, economist says

    The Biden administration still firmly believes the United States is not headed toward a "sustained pick-up" in inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation and hasn't found any surprising data that's cause for panic. But, with prices likely to continue to rise in the near future, it might become more difficult for the White House to convince Americans that that's the case, Bloomberg reports. "We still have a weird six months ahead," Josh Bivens, the director of research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, told Bloomberg. "It will be a real challenge for the administration and the [Federal Reserve} to stay firm on their stance." Indeed, there's reportedly some concern within the administration about political fallout, even if inflation is ultimately temporary, as Biden's economics team believes. One of the most consequential risks is how a potential "inflationary psychology" — in other words, anxious consumers — will affect support for Biden's major spending proposals, which could total around $4 trillion, an unnamed "ally" of the president told Bloomberg. Read more about how the Biden administration is responding to inflation fears at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Bruno Covas, mayor of Sao Paulo, dies of cancer at age 41

    Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018.

  • Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors

    An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before someone shot and killed him, according to witnesses. “He was yelling and screaming: ‘You guys get out here, come out here, everyone get out of this building right now,’" Janey Peugh, who lives at the complex, told KFSM television station. Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, located on the border with Oklahoma, say that after Zachary Arnold, 26, fatally shot Lois Hicks on Saturday morning, he continued to shoot at neighboring apartments with a semi-automatic rifle.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters threatens to sue Fox News after ‘false claims,’ citing death threats

    The 82-year-old U.S. congresswoman detailed a death threat she received, in which a caller referred to her as the n-word and said she deserved to be “hung by a rope for treason.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is weighing a lawsuit against Fox News after the conservative news outlet reported that she requested and utilized federal law enforcement for security during her travels to and from Minnesota where she attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. In a report published on Friday, Fox News claimed Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) used government resources to be accompanied by two armed Capitol Police officers and two U.S. Secret Service agents and that she requested two air marshals and two more marshals to escort her in the airport.

  • Tom Morello Gives Viral Rage Against the Machine TikTok His Stamp of Approval

    Despite pushing back their reunion tour until next year, Rage Against the Machine has been more popular than ever in 2020 and 2021 as protests broke out all over the world, fighting for social justice. While they've seen a resurgence, TikTok user @thejacobgivens posted a video that absolutely nails how we all felt when we first…

  • Matthew McConaughey making calls as he weighs running for Texas governor

    He’s a beloved home-state star, but pundits are skeptical that the acclaimed actor has a chance at unseating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • U.S. trade chief pressured to lift duties on Canadian lumber

    As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai prepares to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday to review progress in the new North American trade agreement, she is under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber. Shortages of softwood lumber amid soaring U.S. housing demand and mill production curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused prices to triple in the past year, adding $36,000 to the average cost of a new single-family home, according to estimates by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Republican lawmakers have taken up the builders' cause, asking Tai during hearings in Congress last week to eliminate the 9% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

  • Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

    The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and could impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try. Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states around the U.S., including Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida, according to Shawn Fields, an assistant professor of law at Campbell University who tracks them.

  • America's slowing population growth puts limits on its future

    The U.S.' sharply declining rate of population growth threatens to put an expiration date on a country built around a vision of endless reinvention.The big picture: Fewer people means fewer workers to support an aging population, fewer innovators with new ideas, less economic growth — and more of one thing: political fights over a shrinking pie.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: At the end of April, the Census Bureau reported that between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression and the second-slowest rate in any decade since the country's founding. Recent data from the CDC indicates the U.S. birth rate fell for the sixth straight year, with births falling precipitously in December, around when any babies conceived during the start of the pandemic would have been born.The fertility rate — defined as the number of live births per 1,000 women aged 15–44 — fell from 64.1 in 2010 to 55.8 in 2020.That’s in part a result of positive changes, like the sharp drop in teen pregnancies, but it also means Americans are not having enough babies to keep the country's population growing by births alone.The impact: Countries with falling population growth — and eventually population decline — face serious economic, political and even cultural challenges.Fewer births combined with longer lifespans mean fewer productive young workers to balance those in retirement. As a result, JPMorgan senior economist Jesse Edgerton notes, there will be excess capital sloshing around the global economy, keeping interest rates low and making it more difficult to save for retirement. While a slower-growing population puts less pressure on the climate, new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas. That leads to a slowdown in innovation at the very moment when we need it most, as Stanford economist Charles Jones argued in a recent paper.Put those two trends together, and you have a formula for corrosive generational conflict and a country in long-term decline — which is exactly what a 2019 Pew survey about Americans' attitudes toward the future found."I think for many [Americans], it's not a completely boundless dream anymore," Lanhee Chen, a public policy fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, told the Washington Post. Context: Slowing population growth is a reality throughout most of the developed world, as well as in China, where government data released this week showed the average annual population growth over the past 10 years was just 0.53%, the slowest in decades. Yes, but: The U.S. has one option to keep its population growing that China and many other countries lack: immigration.Immigration has always been key to U.S. population growth — absent its foreign-born citizens and residents, the country would have some 40 million fewer people, and cities like New York and Chicago would have shrunk.The demand to come to the U.S. is still huge: Data from Gallup indicates 42 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean alone would move to the U.S. if they could.The average age of immigrants is more than seven years younger than the median American, which means they're in a demographic position to bolster the workforce for decades and have more children of their own.The catch: While the U.S. had a net migration of more than 1 million people a year leading up to 2016, that number fell to an estimated 595,000 in 2019, even before pandemic-led border controls closed the spigot further.A report this year from the National Immigration Forum found increasing net immigration levels by at least 37% — approximately an additional 370,000 immigrants per year — would prevent the U.S. from falling into a "demographic deficit."What to watch ... the progress of President Biden's immigration proposals, which would expand legal immigration while creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The Biden administration has also proposed a number of family-friendly policies in its American Families Plan, including enhanced child tax credits and free preschool for children ages 3–4. But in European and East Asian countries that have grappled with low birth rates for years, attempts to reverse the decline through pro-natality policies like child allowances have done little to bend the fertility curve upward.While Americans have consistently said they desire more children than they actually have, and some demographers suggest the COVID baby bust could be reversed as prospective parents have the children they put off earlier, long-term trends around declining marriage rates and delayed childbearing will be difficult to reverse.The bottom line: No country in the world has figured out a reliable way to induce citizens to have more children over the long term, which means the U.S. can live up to its self-conception as a "nation of immigrants" — or face a shrinking future.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Republican party is no longer serious

    While Americans are demanding action from its leaders, the Republican party is back to its obstructionist shenanigans.

  • Japan, US, France hold military drill eyeing China presence

    The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. Japanese soldiers and their counterparts from the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps also conducted an urban warfare drill using a concrete building elsewhere at the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Kirishima Training Area in the southern Miyazaki prefecture. On Saturday, the three countries were also joined by Australia in an expanded naval exercise involving 11 warships in the East China Sea, where tensions with China are rising around the island of Taiwan.

  • Cedar Rapids tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

    Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat. It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those trees, as a rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 in eastern Iowa with 140 mph (225 kph) winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Power was restored in the following weeks, and workers continue repairing thousands of homes battered by the hurricane-force winds, but nine months later Cedar Rapids is not back to normal — because of the trees.

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • ‘It’s not just about tuition, it’s about how I’m going to eat’: Over 50% of community colleges are not affordable for low-income students

    Even when students attend the cheapest college available to them and work, they can still struggle to afford to pay for school and live.

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full-Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.President Joe Biden nevertheless said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-fot-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

    Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats north of the U.S.-Mexico boundary would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but biologists have said the animals have lost more than half of their historic range from South and Central America into the southwestern United States largely due to hunting and habitat loss.