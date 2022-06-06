Biden Plans Solar Manufacturing Push to End Project Slowdown

Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Ari Natter
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The White House is preparing executive action to blunt the impact of a trade dispute that has paralyzed US renewable power projects by boosting domestic manufacturing of solar panels, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to provide support for US-made solar panels, said the people, who asked for anonymity as the details are private ahead of an announcement expected as soon as Monday morning.

Biden is also set to announce a two-year halt in new solar tariffs, which would allow domestic project developers to continue using foreign-made equipment while US manufacturing ramps up, two of the people said.

Read more: Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on details of the plans. Some elements of Biden’s proposals were reported earlier by Reuters.

Administration officials have been brainstorming for days over methods to revive clean energy projects that have been hampered by a Commerce Department investigation into tariff circumvention that’s led some exporters to halt or slow equipment sales into the US.

“The president’s action is a much-needed reprieve from this industry-crushing probe,” Abigail Ross Hopper, chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement. “During the two-year tariff suspension window, the US solar industry can return to rapid deployment while the Defense Production Act helps grow American solar manufacturing.”

Biden is also set to use the federal government’s purchasing power to help support American clean energy manufacturers, the person said.

The Commerce Department has been investigating whether some Chinese companies are circumventing decade-old tariffs by assembling solar cells and modules in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, nations which now constitute about 80% of the US’s annual panel imports.

The case raised prospect of retroactive tariffs, prompting manufacturers to halt shipments to the US and slowing solar installations. The disruption is undermining the country’s fight against climate change and Biden’s efforts to pare greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.

At least one US utility had made plans to keep a coal plant operating longer as a result of delays to solar projects.

Yet administration officials have been steadfast that they could not interfere with the Commerce Department investigation, which is tied to antidumping and countervailing duties imposed against China a decade ago to offset subsidization and predatory pricing.

Biden would not be taking action to dismiss the case, which is a quasi judicial proceeding meant to be apolitical, said the people.

One route to end the matter would be if Auxin Solar Inc., the small California-based panel maker that instigated the probe, decides to withdraw its petition, according to trade lawyers. Executive action under the Defense Production Act could support purchases of panels from Auxin and other domestic manufacturers.

Chinese solar panel makers gained on news of Biden’s plans, with Longi Green Energy Technology Co. shares rising as much as 7% in Shanghai.

(Updates to add plan for a two-year halt on new tariffs in third paragraph.)

    The Japanese yen was on the back foot on Monday, ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation will be in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled. The euro has also climbed on the Japanese currency and hit 140.38 yen on Monday morning, extending a seven-year high hit last week. Barclays analysts attributed last week's softer yen to a recovery in risk assets, a rise in overseas yields, a stronger dollar and higher oil prices causing concerns about Japan's balance of trade.