Biden and The Squad's Tlaib stage heated confrontation on tarmac in Detroit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin McFall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib engaged in a tense, roughly eight-minute conversation on the airport tarmac Detroit after Biden's arrival there Monday.

Tlaib refused to say what she and the president discussed, but at one point Biden patted the congresswoman’s shoulder. Later, during a speech in Dearborn, he lavishly complimented her.

MIDEAST VIOLENCE DIVIDES 'SQUAD' MEMBERS AND MODERATE DEMOCRATS

"I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people. And it's from my heart," Biden said later of Tlaib during his speech at the Dearborn Ford factory. "I pray that your Grandma and family are well, I promise to do everything you see that they are in the West Bank."

"You're a fighter," he added, though he mistakenly referred to her as Rasheed. "And God, thank you for being a fighter."

Tlaib has been fiercely critical of Biden and the State Department’s handling of the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

"If you support a cease-fire, then get out of the way of the U.N. Security Council and join other countries in demanding it," she said in a tweet directed at the president and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"Apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu will not listen to anyone asking nicely," she continued. "He commits war crimes and openly violates international law."

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, has called on the U.S. to recall funding for Israel, alleging the weapons provided are used to "kill children and families."

"Enough, President Biden," Tlaib said in a Monday interview with MSNBC. "You will not do this on our watch. You have to speak out against this violence in a very aggressive way that holds Netanyahu and his leadership accountable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel and the Palestinians have engaged in conflict since last week.

The attacks have resulted in at least 213 Palestinians killed, including 61 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israel has reported 12 people killed, including a 5-year old boy.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds investigating alleged illegal donations to Collins’ reelection bid

    The FBI is investigating what it describes as a massive scheme to illegally finance Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election bid, Axios has learned.What's happening: A recently unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes a Hawaii defense contractor illegally funneled $150,000 to a pro-Collins super PAC and reimbursed donations to Collins' campaign. There's no indication that Collins or her team were aware of any of it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Collins helped the contractor at issue, then called Navatek and since renamed the Martin Defense Group, secure an $8 million Navy contract before most of the donations took place.Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao was indicted last year for allegedly bilking the federal government of millions in coronavirus relief loans.What they're saying: "The Collins for Senator Campaign had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant," Collins spokesperson Annie Clark told Axios in an emailed statement.The big picture: Federal prosecutors say Kao used a shell company to funnel $150,000 in Navatek funds to a pro-Collins super PAC called 1820 PAC.According to the FBI, Kao and his wife set up a sham LLC called the Society for Young Women Scientists and Engineers. Navatek then wrote the LLC a $150,000 check, investigators say, which was passed on to the super PAC.Government contractors are barred from donating to federal political committees, and investigators suspect the donations were attempts to evade that prohibition.Investigators say bank records also show that Kao illegally reimbursed family members who donated to Collins' campaign and that Navatek reimbursed some of Kao's colleagues for their contributions.That's known as a "straw" donation, and it's prohibited by law. The Collins campaign's fundraising solicitations also require donors to certify that they are in fact donating their own funds.The allegedly reimbursed donations came in clusters, according to federal contribution records, between June and September 2019, and amounted to less than 0.2% of the Collins campaign's total fundraising.The warrant application quotes an email exchange between Kao, who had just maxed out to Collins' campaign, and the senator's Maine finance director: "If you have friends or family members that would be willing to donate please don’t hesitate to send them my way," the Collins staffer wrote.Read the search warrant application: Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Collins' spokesperson.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • Biden jokingly threatens to run over a reporter asking about Israel as he test-drives new electric Ford truck

    "Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," Biden said to a reporter who sought to question him about Israel.

  • McConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission

    Unlike House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seems open to a negotiated House bill that would set up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Even though a bipartisan deal was struck in the lower chamber last week, McCarthy slammed the result Tuesday morning, and it was widely assumed the proposal was dead on arrival in the Senate anyway after it presumably passes the Democratic-majority House. But McConnell surprised some analysts Tuesday when he said Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the bill and are "willing to listen" to arguments in favor of it. The senator certainly seems to have his concerns — namely that the commission may be unbalanced in favor of Democrats — but he didn't reiterate his previous suggestion that it needs to expand its scope beyond the riot (which is McCarthy's main gripe). Fascinating. McConnell says Senate GOP is “undecided” about Jan. 6 commission. expresses a bit of pause about Democrats controlling staff hiring. But this is surprising, given what we had been hearing from the rank and file. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 Regardless, Brian Rosenwald, a contributer at TheWeek.com, thinks that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may be able to get to 60 votes without too much haggling. If all seven senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial back the bill, the Senate would need just three more defectors, and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has already hinted at his support. This makes me think Schumer can get to 60 votes. Because you had 7 Rs who voted for impeachment and Rounds wasn’t one of them. https://t.co/m3bOA2ShOB — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

  • Kevin McCarthy appears to throw GOP broker 'under the bus' in rebuke of House's Jan. 6 commission deal

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus." In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot. Under the bus goes @RepJohnKatko as we indicated yesterday, @GOPLeader comes out against Jan 6 commission Still will pass the house, but continuing divisions in the House GOP. stunningly divided. This will get blocked in the senate anyway. pic.twitter.com/tfm5CVmHfh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, telling Politico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet." More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

  • Meghan McCain Spars With Joy Behar Over Matt Gaetz Allegations: 'Your Influence In the Republican Party Is Almost Zero'

    Meghan McCain said that Matt Gaetz is a "pervert" and told Joy Behar that other members of the Republican Party are "embarrassed" by him

  • Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

    Analysis: Voices critical of Israel are growing louder, more urgent and more mainstream in the wake of current hostilities. The president hasn't budged.

  • Biden praises Rep. critical of US's Israel stance

    President Joe Biden acknowledges the plight of Palestinians as he addressed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Democrat, who has been critical of his administration's approach to violence between Israel and Hamas. (May 18)

  • Biden to Rep. Tlaib: 'Thank you for being a fighter'

    "I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you I'm going to do everything to see that they are in the West Bank," Biden said.Tlaib was one of two congresswomen who greeted Biden at the airport in Michigan.

  • Guantanamo’s oldest prisoner to be released after 16 years without charge

    Saifullah Paracha, the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, will be released after more than 16 years in custody, his lawyer has said. The 73-year-old from Pakistan has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaeda but never charged with a crime. In addition to being the oldest detainee, Mr Paracha has also been described as among the most unwell, with the New York Times reporting that he has heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Mr Paracha, who was captured in Thailand in 2003, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. He was "not a continuing threat" to the US, Ms Sullivan-Bennis said, adding that she believed he would be sent back to Pakistan in the coming months.

  • With I-40 bridge closed, backup route gets inspection

    An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas began Tuesday, a week after the span became the states' primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge. Inspectors using drones were looking closely at the 71-year old I-55 bridge to ensure it is structurally sound and can withstand the higher volume of road traffic it has seen since the I-40 bridge was closed May 11, said Clay Bright, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The states are relying on the I-55 bridge to get cars and trucks across the Mississippi River and maintain the flow of commercial vehicles.

  • Braves pitcher Jacob Webb says he texted with Kevin Pillar after the game Monday night | Braves News Conference

    Braves pitcher Jacob Webb expresses his worry and concern for Mets OF Kevin Pillar, who he accidentally hit in the face with a pitch on Monday night, saying he's glad Pillar is alright.

  • Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It’s been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

  • LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

    "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…"

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 assault

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won't support a bipartisan agreement to hold a 9/11 style commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.

  • John Oliver condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip: 'One side is suffering much more'

    '[Much] is complicated here. But some things are pretty simple,' John Oliver said during a 'Last Week Tonight' segment on Israel and the Palestinians.

  • 'We don't deserve this': Girl, 10, asks America for help from Gaza City

    Days of continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have left more than 200 people dead in the densely populated enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

  • Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was "justified"

    A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month, was "tragic" but "justified," due to the immediate threat officers believed Brown posed.Why it matters: The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown's death. Police in Elizabeth City shot him five times, including in the back of his head, according to an independent autopsy report released by family attorneys last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: District Attorney Andrew Womble shared four body camera videos at Tuesday's press conference. He said Brown ignored commands and put his car in drive, turning it "directly at law enforcement officers" who had surrounded the vehicle after attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.Womble said officers fired the first shot, which entered the front windshield, after Brown drove directly at Sgt. Joel Lunsford. "In this case the deputies used the amount of force deemed reasonably appropriate by them to neutralize a perceived threat," Womble said.Womble was repeatedly pressed about his conclusions during a Q&A session with reporters."The speed at which the car was moving ... was not relevant in my determination," Womble said, when asked by a reporter how the vehicle's acceleration or deceleration affected his decision. "You're not allowed to drive over police officers.""If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished," he said.Womble said Brown's car was deemed a threat regardless of which way he was driving, after reporters pressed him on whether Brown was attempting to drive away from officers instead of towards them.Lawyers for Brown's family said in a statement later Tuesday, “Andrew Brown Jr., his grieving family, and this community deserve answers. And they received anything but from D.A. Womble’s attempt to whitewash this unjustified killing.""To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere," they added. “We demand that the court release the full video and State Bureau of Investigation report that will help shed some much needed daylight on this case and bring a small measure of justice to this family and this community. Because we certainly got neither transparency nor justice today.""We request that the Federal Department of Justice intervene immediately.”Where it stands: Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said Tuesday that the deputies involved will keep their jobs but will be "disciplined and retrained," per AP. Brown's death prompted protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and elsewhere over several weeks, with many calling for the release of body camera footage.Editor's note: This story has been updated with the statement from the lawyers for Brown's family and additional information on the deputies. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Germany's Ter Stegen to undergo knee operation, out of Euros

    German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen announced Monday that he is to undergo an operation on his right knee that will rule him out of Euro 2020.

  • Rory McIlroy has major fun at Justin Thomas' expense at PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy took a friendly shot at Justin Thomas, who is still stuck on one major win. And Thomas gave it right back. Slightly.