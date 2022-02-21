Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia-Ukraine situation
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has started interviews with top candidates to serve on the Supreme Court "in recent days," a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The White House has said repeatedly that Biden, who has pledged to name the first Black woman to the job, would announce his pick before the end of the month.

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire later this year, giving Biden a chance to put his stamp on the court, even though his choice will not change the balance of power. The nine-member court currently has six conservative justices and three liberal justices.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories