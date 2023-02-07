Biden State of the Union: Stop fighting, Republican friends

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at the DNC 2023 Winter Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
2
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to hail the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting."

Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives will follow themes he has repeatedly highlighted since taking office.

AMERICA, THE GREAT

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience…We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again."

"Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken."

THE US ECONOMY

"Two years ago our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much."

"My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible."

"Maybe that’s you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it."

"That’s why we’re building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives."

APPEALS TO REPUBLICANS

"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere."

"And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America: the middle class, to unite the country. We’ve been sent here to finish the job!"

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty

    Joe Biden speaks to the nation tonight at a time of record low unemployment, rising wages, and diminishing fears of recession - facts the U.S. president is likely to trumpet as a sign his economic plans are working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And simmering in the background: A still unresolved Federal Reserve fight to control inflation that may pose the largest outstanding risk to the Biden economy, and over which the White House has little influence. Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, his second such speech as president and the first since the Republican party narrowly took control of the House of Representatives after November's mid-term elections.

  • Biden to push for insulin cost caps, but unlikely to secure Congressional approval

    U.S. President Joe Biden will call for a nationwide cap of $35 a month on out-of-pocket insulin costs during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, but is unlikely to get his wish as it lacks enough Congressional support. Democrats failed to pass a similar measure last year when they controlled both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Back then they only needed 10 Republican votes in the U.S. Senate to pass it.

  • Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments

    Senate Democrats are having trouble getting their message across to voters heading into the 2024 election cycle, when they will have to defend 23 seats. They say they plan to run on their accomplishments in the last Congress. But that may be a problem: A large majority of voters across the country say President Biden hasn’t gotten a lot…

  • Previewing the 2023 State of the Union address

    President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Mr. Biden will touch on several key topics in front of a divided Congress. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill ahead of Biden's big speech.

  • Maren Morris is 'country J.Lo' at the 2023 Grammys: 'Pulling a new age J.Lo'

    Maren Morris is turning heads at the 2023 Grammy Awards for being the "country J.Lo."

  • State of the Union? Congress doesn't fully reflect diversity

    When lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the Republican side of the aisle will look slightly different than it did a few years ago. Rather than row after row of white men in suits, the House Republican majority increasingly has added Black, Latino and female elected officials to their ranks, an effort toward bolstering GOP diversity that's helping to make the new Congress the most racially and ethnically diverse ever. “Diversity matters," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

  • Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in India taking center stage regionally, investors in Asia will be digesting the mixed U.S. picture that saw stocks rise but the dollar and Treasuries ease lower on Tuesday. Wall Street was boosted and the dollar was dented by Powell's reluctance - indeed, refusal - to say January's blowout jobs data necessarily means interest rates need to be higher than Fed officials estimated late last year.

  • Why so many jobs are going unfilled

    The labor market has a demographics problem, a phenomenon which may be contributing to an imbalance between supply and demand of workers, despite recent headlines about layoffs.

  • Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants compromise on debt ceiling, cuts from Biden

    Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two remain deadlocked over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McCarthy spoke on Monday before Biden is set to give the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, aiming to get ahead of the president and reinforce his role as the leading congressional negotiator. The White House has said Biden will discuss federal spending cuts with Republicans, but only after the debt ceiling is lifted, while McCarthy has said Republicans will only lift the ceiling if Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • Cringey 23-Year-Old Mayor Quotes Steve Jobs to Defend His Trumpian Coup

    Hunter Larkin for KansasA 23-year-old Kansas mayor who re-installed himself in office last month in what some horrified observers said was “essentially a coup” is refusing to leave in the face of furious community opposition.At a contentious city council meeting Monday night, Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin invoked the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, suggesting that he—Larkin—was also a visionary attempting to “change the world.”In a move that one Goddard resident likened to “Germany in 1935,” Larkin

  • Lauren Boebert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big White Balloon

    In case you’ve missed it: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), who don’t seem to realize that they are two sides of the same terrible coin, have been very publicly at war with each other for some time now. And that war continued apace on Tuesday with Boebert once again mocking Greene—this time for carrying a large white balloon around the U.S. Capitol all day ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address to symbolize the so-called “Chinese spy balloon” that the military

  • Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called for a probe into why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese surveillance balloons that Biden officials are saying crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the previous administration. “If it’s true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese…

  • Rep. Ted Lieu Bursts Newt Gingrich's Balloon In High-Flying Fact-Check

    The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.

  • Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not normal’

    Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to reports that former first lady Melania Trump entered the Situation Room during a 2019 raid against ISIS that “this is not normal.” “No, this is not normal. I think it’s important to restate that as much as possible around Trump,” she said on MSNBC’s…

  • Melania Trump's 'Unexpected' Presence in the Situation Room During a Major Military Operation Raised a Few Eyebrows

    The Donald Trump administration has provided lots of headlines and plenty of surprises since he exited the White House in 2021, but the latest Melania Trump headline is definitely raising eyebrows. A new memoir from former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, […]

  • Republicans read Constitution on House floor

    House Republicans read the Constitution on the House floor Tuesday morning, following through — though delayed — on a pledge Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made after the GOP won control of the chamber last year. McCarthy in November — before winning the Speaker’s gavel — wrote on Twitter that lawmakers would “read every single word of the Constitution aloud…

  • Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?

    The short answer is no, but the long answer is more complicated. A new recommendation by DeSantis allies proposes collecting menstruation data on high school athletes that could expose students' abortions and gender identities

  • Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire

    An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where presidential Air Force One planes are kept, and was soon fired upon by a base resident Monday.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes missing ahead of military parade

    Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.

  • 15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks

    The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.