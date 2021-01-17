Biden still expects to take oath of office on West Front of Capitol despite security concerns
Despite security concerns, the plan is still for President-elect Joe Biden to take the oath of office on the West Front of the United States Capitol during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony, incoming White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Sunday during an appearance on ABC's This Week.
Bedingfield said that doing so would reflect American "resilience" following the deadly riot at the Capitol earlier this month, when a pro-Trump mob violently forced its way into the building.
Kate Bedington tells @gstephanopoulos the plan is for Pres.-elect Biden's inauguration to take place on the West Front of the Capitol: "I think that will send an incredibly important visual image to the world about the resilience of American democracy." https://t.co/cS3xUrq9BR pic.twitter.com/XZMYrMufcb
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 17, 2021
Bedingfield also provided a glimpse of what may be in Biden's inaugural address. She didn't get into specifics, but her expectations mirrored those of other advisers, who anticipate Biden will call for unity and "lay out a positive, optimistic vision for the country."
.@gstephanopoulos: "What can Americans expect to hear on Wednesday?"
Incoming White House Communications Dir. Kate Bedington: "You're going to hear Pres.-elect Biden really lay out a vision to get us to a place where we really can work together." https://t.co/esCtl8nKwA pic.twitter.com/DtjH6F4unr
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 17, 2021
