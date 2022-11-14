Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
27
SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN
·2 min read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

“I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Biden's blunt comments reflected how Democrats' euphoria over their strength in the midterms will soon collide with the likely reality of divided government in Washington.

During the campaign, Biden said that if Democrats picked up seats, the first piece of legislation that he would send to Congress would be to enact a nationwide right to abortion.

The right was previously guaranteed only by the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and the court's conservative majority overturned that ruling earlier this year.

Although Democrats defied historical odds by avoiding a midterm wipeout, they did not gain enough ground to ensure abortion access nationwide.

Asked what voters might expect on the issue, Biden replied, “I don’t think they can expect much of anything."

Although ballots are still being counted, Republicans are on track to take control of the House of Representatives by a narrow margin, putting them in position to block any abortion legislation.

“I think it's gonna be very close, but I don't think we're gonna make it,” Biden said.

Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, and may even expand their majority after next month's runoff in Georgia. But some members of the party have been unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

Biden previously said “we need two more senators” to codify abortion rights, a reference to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who want to preserve the filibuster.

If Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia wins a second term next month, Democrats will have only gained one seat.

___

Megerian reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden thinks Democrats short of votes needed to restore abortion rights

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally. "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked at a news conference what voters could expect on abortion rights from the next Congress. Biden made the comments after his fellow Democrats learned they had retained control of the U.S. Senate in last week's midterm elections but as Republicans edged toward control of the House, with a handful of key races yet to be called.

  • 'Cockeyed optimist' Biden pushes unity with Republicans after Democrats retain Senate

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As midterm election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, U.S. President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around. This weekend, he was partially vindicated as Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat. "I know I'm a cockeyed optimist," Biden told reporters in Cambodia, referencing a sunny song from the musical South Pacific, "but I'm not surprised by the turnout."

  • Anita Dunn says White House has 'effective strategy' to defeat MAGA Republicans

    Senior advisor to US president Anita Dunn says White House has 'effective strategy' to defeat MAGA Republicans.Source: NBC News

  • Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms

    Legislation to codify Roe v Wade has unlikely chance of passage if Democrats lose House majority

  • Supreme Court rejects bid by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have granted the request.

  • Biden admits Democrats won't be able to codify Roe v. Wade: 'I don't think there's enough votes'

    President Biden does not expect to codify Roe v. Wade into law, he said Monday, saying Republicans are likely to control the House of Representatives and will block the move.

  • Seth Rogen Says Upcoming ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is ‘Deeply Personal’

    Subtitled "Mutant Mayhem,” the comedian's new film was made with the "awkwardness and insecurity" of adolescence in mind.

  • Georgia Senate runoff: RNC to send hundreds of GOP officials to support Herschel Walker in Peach State

    EXCLUSIVE: The RNC is sending hundreds of party officials to Georgia Monday for the runoff between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker.

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • No red wave, Democrats retain the majority in the U.S. Senate

    Bradley Blackburn reports Republicans are hopeful they'll regain control of the House.

  • Ahead of the holidays, here's how to build charcuterie boards that are 'super festive'

    Well ahead of the holidays, lifestyle expert Carey Reilly appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to reveal how to build a charcuterie board, a schmear board, a hot cocoa board and a doughnut board

  • Elon Musk tells Democratic senator his Twitter account sounds like a 'parody'

    Elon Musk tells Democratic Sen. Ed Markey his Twitter account seems like a "parody" after demanding to know how a Washington Post reporter impersonated him.

  • UK PM: Channel migrant deal with France is a start

    STORY: So far this year more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel to Britain in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and interior minister Suella Braverman to do more to stem the flow."I'm confident that we can get the numbers down but I also want to be honest with people that it isn't a single thing that will magically solve this. We can't do it overnight," Sunak told reporters. "There's lots more that we need to do."He made the comments as he arrived on Monday (November 14) at the G20 summit in Bali.

  • Pelosi says Biden should run for re-election in 2024: 'He has accomplished so much'

    ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviews Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on “This Week.”

  • Raven-Symoné says that The View catfished her

    Raven-Symoné is clearly relieved to have The View in her rearview. In a new video interview for them, the actor reflects on her long career, including her brief stint on the venerated talk show. Though she counts it as a valuable learning experience, it’s not one that she’d ever care to repeat.

  • Egypt calls reports of surveillance at COP27 'ludicrous'

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” Monday reports that his country's police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year's U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The United Nations said Sunday that it was investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers who were part of the force providing security to the global body at the venue. Germany had raised concerns after attendees at events hosted by the country were photographed and filmed.

  • US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

    The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia's military as it wages war on Ukraine. Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser. “Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Ivana Trump’s N.Y.C. Townhouse, Decked Out in Gold and Animal Print, Asks $26.5 Million

    Ms. Trump bought the five-story, 20-foot-wide property the same year her divorce was finalized from former President Donald Trump.

  • US bishops to elect new leaders, mark abuse reform milestone

    U.S. Catholic bishops begin their fall meeting Monday and will be electing new leaders — a vote that may signal whether they want to be more closely aligned with Pope Francis ' agenda or not. Several of the 10 candidates to be the next president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are part of its powerful conservative wing, and have not fully embraced some of the pope’s priorities, such as focusing more on the marginalized than on culture-war battles. The USCCB also will be marking the 20th anniversary of its adoption of policies designed to root out sexual abuse and abusers in the priesthood — measures adopted amid the white-hot scandals of 2002 when The Boston Globe exposed widespread abuse and cover-up.

  • Biden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed to a series of goodwill gestures intended to improve ties between their countries after the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the US and China since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionSto