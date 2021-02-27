Will Biden’s Stimulus Get Republican Votes?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Logue
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Bipartisanship should be an American ideal, and yet, it often devolves. In 2009, President Barack Obama tried to craft healthcare reform to be a bipartisan bill. He found that Republican senators had many good ideas but, for purely political reasons, would not vote for any healthcare bill he proposed.

See: 150 CEOs, Including from Goldman, BlackRock, Hearst and Blackstone, Ask Congress for Rapid Approval of $1.9 Trillion Stimulus
Find: House to Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package This Week

President Joe Biden has decades of forging bipartisan deals in the Senate — and decades of voting along purely partisan lines, as the situation called for. He has stated bipartisan intentions for his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, but he has also been unwilling to change it. His approach seems to be that senators from both parties should support it as written because it is a good bill. If not, he will figure out a way to do it without them.

That’s what is most likely to happen. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told The Hill that the bill is unlikely to receive a single Republican vote. She is part of a group that made a $618 billion counterproposal, with smaller stimulus checks and no support for state, local or tribal governments.

See: What a Mostly Democratic Congress Means for Your Bank Account
Find: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Majority Leader, supports the $1.9 trillion stimulus. His plan is to pass the package through the reconciliation process with a majority vote; if everyone votes on partisan lines, there will be a 50-50 tie that will broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.

A key sticking point seems to be $50 billion in the budget for unspecified purposes. Even if that is removed, the plan would be nowhere near $618 billion.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will Biden’s Stimulus Get Republican Votes?

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Report: Texans intend to keep RB David Johnson

    The Houston Texans would like to keep running back David Johnson, who has a salary cap figure of $8.5 million in 2021.

  • Tory Lanez not permitted to speak publicly about pending case

    Megan Thee Stallion scored a point on Thursday when the judge presiding over the case against her alleged shooter, rapper Tory Lanez, ruled that he cannot publicly comment on the case. As theGrio, previously mentioned, lawyers for Lanez argued the protective order which barred him from talking about the case is “significantly prejudicial” and that it “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.” In the past, Megan has been very vocal about her accusations against Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

  • A bill that would restrict early voting in Iowa is awaiting Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature

    All eyes are on Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk, where a bill scaling back early voting in Iowa awaits her signature after it passed the state Legislature late Wednesday.Why it matters: Iowans cast a record-breaking 1 million early votes in 2020. But under the bill, they would have less time to send out their absentee ballots if they want to vote by mail in future elections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill would:Reduce early voting days from 29 to 20.Close polls at 8pm instead of 9pm.Require absentee ballots to arrive by the time polls close, versus being postmarked the day before the election.Shorten deadlines for absentee ballot requests and voter pre-registration to 15 days before Election Day. (It's currently 10.)Create felony charges for county auditors who don't follow election guidance from the Iowa Secretary of State, according to IPR.The state of play: Republicans agree voter fraud was not an issue in Iowa last year.Reynolds herself confirmed there was no election fraud locally, but she said she believes there are ways to "enhance and improve" Iowa's elections.But legislators like Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) said they're skeptical of election integrity in other states, which he said is the motivation for the bill, according to Radio Iowa.The other side: Democrats argue the bill suppresses votes and creates unnecessary barriers when there was no evidence of fraud in the most recent election."Are voters asking for one less hour to vote?" said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights) according to the Register.What to watch for: Reynolds' spokesperson told the Register she is not signing any bills this week.If she does sign it into law, expect lawsuits.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden urges Senate to pass COVID relief bill

    After the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday - the president spoke from the White House.Biden said he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to thank her for supporting the American Rescue Plan… which passed by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212.“And with their vote, we're one step closer to vaccinating the nation. We are one step closer to putting 1400 dollars in the pockets of Americans. We're one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them.”(Flash)"Now the bill moves to the United States Senate, where I hope we will receive quick action. I have, we have no time to waste. If we act now decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus. We can finally get our economy moving again. And the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering.”Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris may have to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, where Republicans control 50 seats and Democrats and their allies control the other 50.Pelosi predicted the relief bill will pass Congress with or without a minimum wage increase and said Democrats would not give up on the matter of a wage hike.

  • Jim Jordan says Trump should lead GOP after keeping promises over four years in office

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on what he expects former President Donald Trump to say in CPAC speech.

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • At Last, Democrats Get Chance to Engineer Obamacare 2.0

    Ever since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010 — a big deal, in the (sanitized) words of Vice President Joe Biden — Democrats have itched to fix its flaws. But Republicans united against the law and, for the next decade, blocked nearly all efforts to buttress it or to make the kinds of technical corrections that are common in the years after a major piece of legislation. Now the Biden administration and a Democratic Congress hope to engineer the first major repair job and expansion of the Affordable Care Act since its passage. They plan to refashion regulations and spend billions through the stimulus bill to make Obamacare simpler, more generous and closer to what many of its architects wanted in the first place. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “This is the biggest expansion that we’ve had since the ACA was passed,” said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, who helped draft the health law more than a decade ago and leads the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “It was envisioned that we’d do this periodically, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait so long.” The Affordable Care Act has expanded coverage to more than 20 million Americans, cutting the uninsured rate to 10.9% in 2019 from 17.8% in 2010. It did so by expanding Medicaid to cover those with low incomes, and by subsidizing private insurance for people with higher earnings. But some families still find the coverage too expensive and its deductibles too high, particularly those who earn too much to qualify for help. Tucked inside the stimulus bill that the House passed early Saturday are a series of provisions to make the private plans more affordable, at least in the short term. The legislation, largely modeled after a bill passed in the House last year, would make upper-middle-income Americans newly eligible for financial help to buy plans on the Obamacare marketplaces, and would increase the subsidies already going to lower-income enrollees. The changes would last two years, cover 1.3 million more Americans and cost about $34 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. For certain Americans, the difference in premium prices would be substantial: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a 64-year-old earning $58,000 would see monthly payments decline from $1,075 under current law to $412 with the new subsidies. It was a blow to Obamacare’s authors when the Supreme Court allowed states to refuse to expand Medicaid, the health law’s primary tool for bringing comprehensive coverage to poor Americans. Multiple states have joined the expansion in recent years, some via ballot initiative, but some Republican governors have steadfastly rejected the program, resulting in 2 million uninsured Americans across 12 states. The stimulus package aims to patch that hole by increasing financial incentives for states to join the program. Though Democrats are offering holdout states larger payments than they’ve contemplated in the past, it’s unclear whether it will be enough to lure state governments that have already left billions on the table. Under current law, the federal government covers 90% of new enrollees’ costs. Republican critics of the law contend that Democrats are seeking to install long-sought permanent policies through a temporary stimulus plan. “Suffice it to say, this is not COVID relief,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who helped write a prominent Obamacare repeal bill in 2017. “It’s fulfilling the agenda of the Biden administration under the guise of COVID relief.” Cassidy fears that short-term spending increases on Obamacare will prove difficult to undo. He cited a quotation from former President Ronald Reagan: “Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program.” The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have already begun to advertise insurance options and make them easier to get. On Feb. 15, the Biden administration opened a special enrollment period so that uninsured people could sign up for coverage right away, publicizing it widely. Officials have also begun rolling back Trump-era work requirements in the Medicaid program. Other regulatory changes are also planned. Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice to lead HHS, testified about his ambitions on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24. Officials are hoping to resolve the “family glitch” problem, which makes Obamacare insurance expensive for the children or spouses of workers who get insurance only for themselves at their job. Officials plan to tighten the rules for private short-term insurance plans that are not required to cover a full set of benefits. And they are considering a long list of technical changes aimed at making plans more comprehensive. “Any one of these changes individually is moderate, but stack one on top of another and you get a big boost to the Affordable Care Act,” said Jonathan Cohn, author of “The Ten Year War,” a new history of the health law. “It doesn’t change the law’s structure, but it does make it much more generous.” Those close to the effort say its ambitions — and its limits — reflect the preferences of those leading the way. Biden, who was involved in the passage and rollout of Obamacare as vice president, ran on the idea of expansion, not upheaval. And leaders in Congress who wrote Obamacare have been watching it in the wild for a decade, slowly developing legislation to address what they see as its gaps and shortcomings. Many see their work as a continuing, gradual process, in which lawmakers should make adjustments, assess their effects, and adjust again. “When you think about where we thought the ACA was headed four years ago, and contrast that to where we are right now, on the cusp of a massive expansion of affordability, it’s pretty exciting,” said Christen Linke Young, deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council for Health and Veterans Affairs. But Bob Kocher, an economic adviser in the Obama administration who is now a partner at the venture capital firm Venrock, said that beyond the current changes, Biden’s mission on Obamacare seemed more modest, more like “don’t break it.” “I don’t think he has any ambition in mind beyond managing it,” he said. To aid in the effort, President Joe Biden has recruited a host of former Obama administration aides. His picks for top jobs at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Office of Management and Budget, as well as key deputies at HHS, all worked on the first rounds of Obamacare policymaking. Many key congressional aides working on health care now also helped write the Affordable Care Act. Born in the Great Recession, the Affordable Care Act was drafted with a focus on costs. Political compromises and concerns about runaway deficits kept the law’s overall 10-year price tag under $1 trillion, and included enough spending cuts and tax increases to pay for it. Those constraints led its architects to scale back the financial help for Americans buying their own coverage. Staffers who wrote the formulas said they ran hundreds of simulations to figure out how to cover the most people within their budget. Those who wrote the regulations that interpreted the law also recall drafting rules that erred on the side of spending less to avoid blowback or litigation. Republicans, who spent a decade dead set on repealing the law, blocked any policies to expand its reach. And the fiscal politics of the Obama years would have foreclosed the kind of subsidy expansion under discussion now, even if the law had been less politically divisive. Now, with Democrats back in control of Congress and the White House, there is new enthusiasm for expanding health coverage. Against the background of the pandemic and changing views about federal debt among many economists, lawmakers are less concerned about deficit spending than they used to be. But the Biden health project still faces challenges, and it may disappoint his allies. The new proposed spending, which would bring the law’s subsidies in line with early drafts of the Affordable Care Act, is temporary. Making those changes permanent could cost hundreds of billions over a decade, a sum that may spook moderate Democrats once the economy is in better health. And for many Democrats, the overhauls do not go as far they had hoped. Biden ran not only on subsidy expansions and technical fixes, but also on a lowering of the Medicare eligibility age and the creation of a so called public-option plan, government insurance that people could choose in place of private coverage. Members of Congress have introduced Medicare expansion and public-option bills, but neither type of proposal appears likely to move soon. Becerra has previously supported a single-payer system. He faced questions about his commitment to that idea from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has repeatedly introduced "Medicare for All" legislation, and from Republican senators who oppose the idea. In each case, he responded similarly: The Affordable Care Act is the president’s focus, and his own as well. “I’m here at the pleasure of the president of the United States,” Becerra said. “He’s very clear where he is — he wants to build on the ACA. That will be my mission.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who led a joint Biden-Sanders policy task force during Biden’s presidential campaign, says she is heartened by the measures the administration is taking — but concerned that the current efforts don’t yet match the promises made to progressives during the campaign. She said she would keep pushing for more generous health plans and an expansion of Medicare to cover more Americans, among other measures. “I believe we’re going to do so many things in this package, and I do think it’s a good package,” she said. “But I believe we haven’t done enough to help everyone who has fallen into the cracks.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Prince Harry Just Revealed Exactly When He Knew Meghan Markle Was the One: "We Went from Zero to 60"

    The Duke of Sussex candidly shared more about his married life in a recent interview with James Corden—watch it here.

  • Coffee experts share 14 ways to make a better cup at home

    From buying whole, fresh beans to nailing the perfect water-to-coffee ratio, coffee connoisseurs have plenty of tips for better at-home brewing.

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • The White House is beginning to look past recreational marijuana use to fill key Biden administration roles

    Previous users who secure a position must agree to not use pot during their tenure in office and undergo random drug tests, NBC News reported.

  • Anger as Florida lawmaker Greg Steube says transgender people ‘offend’ God

    GOP’s Greg Steube attacked for comments by Democrats during Equality Act debate

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving

  • Russell Westbrook announces plan to open an academy in South L.A.

    NBA star Southern California native Russell Westbrook is launching an academy for middle school and high school students in South L.A.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’