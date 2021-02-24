Biden strategist said coronavirus was the ‘best thing’ to happen to him, according to new book
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A senior Democratic aide to Joe Biden's campaign said that the “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him” according to a new book on Mr Biden's election.
The comment was attributed to Anita Dunn, and was reported in a new book, Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency. She reportedly made the comment to an associate.
Ms Dunn was credited by The Atlantic as “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”.
The authors said the sentiment was one that the “campaign officials believed but would never say in public”.
Mr Biden recently honoured the 500,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus at a candlelight ceremony in Washington DC.
He told Americans "we must resist becoming numb" to the massive death toll associated with the virus, and decried coronavirus and vaccine misinformation.
“We must end the politics of misinformation,” he said.
The book containing Ms Dunn's alleged comments is set to publish next week.
Ms Dunn was invited to join the Biden administration in a temporary role working with the administration's communications team.
The Washington power broker is set to work with White House communications director, Kate Bedingfield, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Ms Dunn served in a similar capacity in former President Barack Obama's administration.
Following her time working with the Biden administration, Ms Dunn plans to return to her private ventures.
Read More
Why is the Texas snowstorm attracting anti-Biden conspiracy theories?
Biden administration to send 25m ‘American-made’ masks for country’s most vulnerable
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in 'equity' push
Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks
Biden mocks Trump for promoting bleach as possible coronavirus treatment
Read Joe Biden’s speech as nation’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 lives