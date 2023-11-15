Biden to stress importance of supporting Ukraine in meeting with Xi – White House

Xi Jinping arrives in the United States for the first time in six years

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby believes that China could play a role in supporting Ukraine and helping to end hostilities, the Voice of America reported on Nov. 14.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting, Kirby said.

"The conversation hasn't happened yet, and I don't want to get ahead of events," he said.

“I think they will certainly discuss what is happening in Ukraine, and the president will make it clear that we will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.”

Kirby also suggested that the United States would "welcome" the possibility that China could provide assistance to Israel.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in the United States for the first time in six years. He landed in San Francisco, where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden soon.

