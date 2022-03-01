Biden will stress West's preparedness for Putin's invasion of Ukraine in State of the Union

President Biden will emphasize the U.S. and NATO's prepared response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, according to excerpts from his speech.

The big picture: Putin's actions have sparked accusations of terrorism and war crimes, and forced over 660,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes. U.S. officials had warned for weeks that an invasion was on the horizon.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: "American diplomacy matters."

"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond," Biden will say. "And, he thought he could divide us here at home."

"Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Go deeper... Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.