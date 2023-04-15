Biden strolled on stage to Irish punk band Dropkick Murphys as he greeted fans in Ireland. The band's frontman famously called Trump "the greatest swindler" in history.

Ireland cheered Biden as he made his entrance to a song by the Dropkick Murphys on Friday.

The president came out to the song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" in Ballina, Ireland.

The band's frontman once called Trump the "greatest swindler" in history.

There was some meaning packed into the song President Joe Biden chose when he strolled onto a stage in Ballina, Ireland to raucous cheers on Friday.

The hard-driving punk song, "I'm Shipping to Boston," by the band Dropkick Murphys is an Irish-American anthem beloved in both countries. Ballina is a town in Mayo County, which is where Biden's family originates.

But there may have also been a subtle jab at former President Donald Trump, Biden's potential opponent in the next presidential election.

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey is famous for his opinions of the former president.

During a show in September last year in Allentown, Penn., Casey unleashed on Trump, calling him the "biggest swindler" in history.

"You're being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world. You're being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don't give a shit about you or your family," Casey told the crowd.

In Ireland, after Biden reached the podium and the song faded out, he began his speech by telling the audience, "Mary, I see the light."

The remark referenced an Irish tradition of putting a light in the window so strangers can have a guide while traveling at night, Boston.com reported.

His speech in Ballina marked the end of a four-day tour of Ireland, which included visits to sights meaningful to his family's heritage.

